 Kospi opens lower ahead of U.S. rate-setting meeting
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower ahead of U.S. rate-setting meeting

Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 09:45
Kospi and Kosdaq figures are shown on a digital signage at a Hana Bank central Seoul branch on Dec. 8. [YONHAP]

Kospi and Kosdaq figures are shown on a digital signage at a Hana Bank central Seoul branch on Dec. 8. [YONHAP]

 
Koreans stocks opened lower on Monday as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting this week.
 
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) lost 8.31 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,091.74 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article


The two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting is set to kick off on Tuesday in the United States, with market watchers widely anticipating a 0.25 percentage point cut.
 
In Seoul, tech shares traded mixed, with top market cap Samsung Electronics remaining unchanged from the previous session while SK hynix slipped 1.1 percent. LG Energy Solution gained 1.88 percent.
 
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.59 percent, while its sister Kia added 0.73 percent. Hanwha Aerospace climbed 2.91 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,470.7 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 1.9 won, or 0.13 percent, from the previous session's close of 1,468.8 won.

Yonhap
tags Kospi Kosdaq

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower ahead of U.S. rate-setting meeting

As growth slows, targeted spending vital in expansionary spending, German central bank chief says

Hana Financial's Travlog online currency exchange service surpasses 10 million subscribers

Kospi ends sharply higher on auto gains

Kospi opens tad lower on profit-taking

Related Stories

Kospi snaps losing streak with expectations of a U.S. rate cut

Shares dip for fifth straight day as Fed concerns continue

Kospi rises nearly 2% as U.S. data eases slowdown fears

Stocks end two-day rebound as Big Tech falters

Kospi shows cautious growth as investors await U.S. price data
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)