 4 out of 10 conglomerates yet to establish investment plans for 2026: Survey
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

4 out of 10 conglomerates yet to establish investment plans for 2026: Survey

Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 11:28
The Federation of Korean Industries logo [FKI]

The Federation of Korean Industries logo [FKI]

 
Four out of 10 Korean conglomerates have not yet established their investment plans for 2026 amid growing uncertainties in the business environment, an industry survey showed Monday.
 
The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI), a major Korean business lobby, recently commissioned pollster Mono Research to survey the country's top 500 companies by sales on their investment plans for next year.
 

Related Article


Of the 110 companies that responded, 43.6 percent said they have not yet drawn up investment plans for 2026, while 15.5 percent said they have no investment plans at all. Only 40.9 percent said they had finalized their plans, the FKI said in a press release.
 
Companies that have not set their 2026 investment plans cited business reorganization, the need to assess internal and external risks, and uncertain economic prospects at home and abroad as key reasons for the delay, the FKI said.
 
More than half of the companies that have finalized their plans said they will invest at levels similar to those of this year.
 
Survey results also indicated that unfavorable business conditions — including persistent trade risks and the won's weakness against the U.S. dollar — have increased the investment burden for many companies.
 
Meanwhile, 36.4 percent of respondents said they have established or are considering investment plans related to AI.
 
When asked about major challenges for next year, companies pointed to the expansion of protectionist measures, such as tariffs and growing supply chain instability, economic slowdowns in major countries, including the United States and China, and the strong dollar.

Yonhap
tags conglomerate 2026

More in Industry

4 out of 10 conglomerates yet to establish investment plans for 2026: Survey

LG Energy Solution inks 2 trillion-won supply deal with Mercedes-Benz

Companies' minimum insurance obligation prompts concern following Coupang, SKT data leaks

Korean, Japanese biz lobbies discuss AI, semiconductor cooperation

Homeplus faces supply disruptions as companies suspend shipments amid liquidity crisis

Related Stories

No more 'golden holiday': Most employees required to work day after Labor Day

Hyosung Group rides the global economic recovery

SK Group jumps to No. 2 on FTC list of chaebol ranked by assets

Total number of chaebol affiliates rises to 2,704

Some conglomerates pay out dividends to owner family through unlisted firms despite sluggish performance
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)