4 out of 10 conglomerates yet to establish investment plans for 2026: Survey

Four out of 10 Korean conglomerates have not yet established their investment plans for 2026 amid growing uncertainties in the business environment, an industry survey showed Monday.The Federation of Korean Industries (FKI), a major Korean business lobby, recently commissioned pollster Mono Research to survey the country's top 500 companies by sales on their investment plans for next year.Of the 110 companies that responded, 43.6 percent said they have not yet drawn up investment plans for 2026, while 15.5 percent said they have no investment plans at all. Only 40.9 percent said they had finalized their plans, the FKI said in a press release.Companies that have not set their 2026 investment plans cited business reorganization, the need to assess internal and external risks, and uncertain economic prospects at home and abroad as key reasons for the delay, the FKI said.More than half of the companies that have finalized their plans said they will invest at levels similar to those of this year.Survey results also indicated that unfavorable business conditions — including persistent trade risks and the won's weakness against the U.S. dollar — have increased the investment burden for many companies.Meanwhile, 36.4 percent of respondents said they have established or are considering investment plans related to AI.When asked about major challenges for next year, companies pointed to the expansion of protectionist measures, such as tariffs and growing supply chain instability, economic slowdowns in major countries, including the United States and China, and the strong dollar.Yonhap