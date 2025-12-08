 Genesis BBQ inks joint venture partnership to bring Korean fried chicken to Europe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 17:10 Updated: 08 Dec. 2025, 18:22
Officials from Genesis BBQ and BLT F&B pose for a picture during a ceremony launching the two companies' joint venture in Europe at the BBQ headquarters in Songpa District, southern Seoul, in this picture released on Dec. 8. Genesis BBQ Chairman Yoon Hong-geun is shown fourth from right. [GENESIS BBQ]

Genesis BBQ, a Korean fried chicken franchise, recently established its first European joint venture with BLT F&B in Spain, the company said Monday.
 
Leveraging BLT F&B’s market expertise, BBQ plans to accelerate its expansion across Europe, drawn by the region’s rich culinary culture and status as the world’s largest tourism market, according to BBQ.
 

BLT F&B operates in Spain and Latin America, managing chains like Domino’s Pizza, Applebee’s and IHOP.
 
BBQ plans to establish a unified European logistics network that includes local production bases and warehouses for ingredients and supplies through this venture. The company anticipates that it will enhance global supply chain management and speed up local franchise contracts, flagship store operations and product localization in the future.
 
BBQ also said it will open flagship stores in Spain, Britain, France, Poland and the Netherlands, but did not state specific dates.
 
BBQ, which already operates multiple U.S. branches, including New York, Alabama, Tennessee and California, noted that the entry into the European market is more stringent than for the United States.
 
While the United States is considered the “birthplace of franchise culture,” Europe is the “final gateway for global brands,” BBQ said, explaining that it needs to “prove cultural authenticity, quality and brand narrative.”
 
“It’s why BBQ’s entry into the European market is not just about expanding the company’s business, it represents a critical step in completing the globalization of ‘K-food,’” the company said in a press release.
 
“Through localized menus and an advanced integrated logistics network, we will expand the premium value of Korean chicken across Europe,” said Genesis BBQ Chairman Yoon Hong-geun.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
