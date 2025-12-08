Huons Group affiliates win Trade Day awards for developing global markets
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 16:35 Updated: 08 Dec. 2025, 18:24
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Three affiliates of Huons Group were honored at the 62nd Trade Day ceremony held to recognize contributions by local businesses to developing global markets, the group announced Monday.
Huons BioPharma received the $7 million Export Tower award, Huons N the $5 million Export Tower and PanGen Biotech the $3 million Export Tower, Huons Group said.
The annual Trade Day ceremony is hosted by the Korea International Trade Association and organized by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
Huons BioPharma was recognized for its contribution to globalizing Korean pharmaceuticals by securing product registrations for its botulinum toxin Hutox with health authorities in 15 countries and achieving exports of nearly $9 million over the past year.
Huons N, an affiliate that produces ginseng products, health juices and functional food products, has been strengthening its presence in the global health and functional food market through original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing partnerships, Huons Group said.
PanGen Biotech achieved exports of $3 million with its erythropoietin (EPO) biosimilar products. The company currently exports its EPO pharmaceuticals to five countries and plans to further expand into the Middle East and Africa while increasing overall sales, according to Huons Group.
Huons BioPharma’s CEO, Kim Yeong-mok, received a trade minister's commendation as an exemplary export contributor, acknowledging his role in advancing Korea’s export performance.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)