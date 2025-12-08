 Korean, Japanese biz lobbies discuss AI, semiconductor cooperation
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 09:30
The Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) building in central Seoul [KCCI]

Korean and Japanese business lobbies on Monday discussed ways to boost cooperation between the two countries in the AI and semiconductor industries, along with key shared agendas, such as a population crisis.
 
The Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry held their annual conference on Jeju Island, issuing a joint statement pledging close ties to address common structural challenges, according to the KCCI.
 

Under the agreement, the two sides vowed to strengthen coordination in maintaining an open global economic system while working to establish stable investment environments and supply chains for the AI, semiconductor and energy industries.
 
Korean and Japanese businesses pledged to seek practical ways of cooperation with the private sector to address population decline, a major issue for both countries, including sharing policy and research experience.
 
The two business lobbies additionally agreed to expand economic, tourism and cultural exchanges in line with the rising number of flights between Korea and Japan, the KCCI said.

Yonhap
