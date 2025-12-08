 All 12 Nuri-deployed cube satellites establish ground communication
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 11:28
Researchers perform satellite control work on the next-generation medium-sized satellite CAS500-3 deployed by Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri on Nov. 27, at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute's satellite control room in Daejeon in this file photo released by the institute. [KOREA AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE]

All 12 cube satellites deployed by Korea's homegrown rocket Nuri last month have established communication with ground stations, their developers said Monday, setting a new milestone following the successful fourth launch of the space rocket.
 
The 200-ton Nuri blasted off from Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla, on Nov. 27, placing the main and 12 cube satellites into orbit at an altitude of 600 kilometers (373 miles).
 

The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said it has communicated with the E3 Tester-1, one of the cube satellites, while Space Liin Tech, a Korean space technology firm, also announced successful communication with its own satellite BEE-1000.
 
Quaternion, another domestic space company, also confirmed successful communication with its cube satellite, the Persat, to Yonhap News Agency.
 
Last week, the Korea AeroSpace Administration and KARI confirmed communication with the other nine cube satellites.
 
It marked the first time that all satellites deployed by Nuri in a single launch have established communication with the ground.
 
Compared with large-scale satellites, cube satellites often face failures due to their limited capacity.
 
The main satellite established communication with Korea's King Sejong Station in Antarctica shortly after the rocket launch.

