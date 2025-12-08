League of Legends Champions Korea awards to take place on Dec. 19
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 14:19
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The 2025 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Awards is set to be held on Dec. 19, organizers said Monday.
The annual ceremony will take place at the CJ ENM building in Mapo District, western Seoul, where accolades will be crowned in categories including Top, Jungle, Mid, Bottom, Support and overall Player of the Year.
Other honors include Coach and Rookie of the Year, both titles that can only be earned once in a career. There will also be special awards sponsored and presented by LCK’s partner companies.
This year’s awards are expected to be rivaled between Gen.G and T1, according to the organizers. Both teams delivered notable performances with numerous wins at international tournaments, such as Gen.G at the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia and T1 at the League of Legends World Championship.
Ticket information is available on LCK’s social media channels. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on YouTube, SOOP and Naver’s eSports page.
