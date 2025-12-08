Meanwhile: Appreciating the Bruder Klaus Field Chapel (KOR)

In the rural village of Mechernich near Cologne, a modest farming couple, the Scheidtweilers, lived a life they described as happy and good. Out of gratitude, they hoped to build a small chapel dedicated to their patron saint, Bruder Klaus. They wrote to Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, saying they had almost no budget but would offer their land, time and labor. By chance, Zumthor’s mother had long admired the saint, and the architect agreed to take on the project.The structure stands like a solitary monolith in the middle of a vast wheat field. Covering about 50 square meters and rising 12 meters high, the chapel is compact, with an interior small enough that even four people feel crowded inside. It has no heating system, no lighting and no water facilities. Despite its simplicity, the chapel took five years to design and two years to build before its completion in 2007. Zumthor declined any design fee, repeatedly visited the construction site and adjusted plans as he worked alongside local builders.The core of the structure came from 112 tall pine logs arranged as a conical interior mold, nicknamed the wigwam after the conical dwellings of Native American communities. Workers erected a second mold outside, then filled the space between with rammed concrete. The mixture, made from earth, gravel and lime, was compacted in 50-centimeter layers once a month by local farmers. After two years, the process produced 24 stratified layers of textured walls.When the concrete set, the pine logs inside were burned out, leaving a scorched interior marked by more than 100 vertical grooves. The smoke and char etched a rugged surface that defines the space.Bruder Klaus, a fifteenth century Swiss hermit priest, spent 20 years in seclusion. In his visions he described darkness like that of the womb and light like that of birth. Zumthor translated these images into architecture. An oculus shaped like a womb pierces the roof, exposing the interior to sun, wind and rain. Melted lead spread across the uneven floor forms shallow pools when it rains. A single bench, a candle holder and a small bust of the saint complete the sparse interior.The chapel is austere but rich in sensory presence. Light and shadow, the smell of charred wood and the roughness of the walls create a space grounded in phenomenological experience.독일 쾰른 인근 시골, 메허니히에 소박한 농부 샤이트바일러 부부가 살았다. 그들이 누리는 “행복하고 좋은 삶”에 감사하며 수호성인 브루더 클라우스에게 봉헌할 작은 경당을 짓는 게 소원이었다. 스위스의 건축가 페터 춤토르(1943~)에게 의뢰 편지를 썼다. “예산은 거의 없지만 우리의 땅과 시간과 노동을 다 바치겠다”고. 인연인지 춤토르의 모친이 클라우스 성인의 흠모자였고 이 세계적 대가는 기꺼이 설계를 수락했다.드넓은 밀밭 가운데 넓이 50㎡, 높이 12m의 구조물이 마치 선돌같이 우뚝하다. 실내는 고작 서너 평, 네 명이 들어서기도 좁은 건물이다. 냉난방과 전기 조명은 고사하고 상하수도마저 없다. 이 간단한 집을 설계에 5년, 시공에 2년을 보내 2007년 비로소 완공했다. 설계비는 물론 받지 않고 춤토르는 공사 내내 현장을 오가며 계획을 수정하고 공사 작업을 함께 했다.112개의 긴 소나무를 원뿔형으로 세워서 내부 거푸집으로 삼았다. 북아메리카 원주민의 원뿔 오두막 명칭인 위괌(wigwam)이라 불렀다. 외부에 판형 거푸집을 세우고 그사이를 램드(다진) 콘크리트를 채워 벽을 만들었다. 진흙과 자갈과 석회를 섞은 이 토속 재료를 마을의 농부들이 한 달에 한 번 50㎝씩 다지기를 2년, 총 24개 켜의 퇴적층을 가진 외벽을 완성했다. 내부 소나무 거푸집에 불을 질러 태우니 100여 개의 홈이 파인 거칠고 그을린 벽이 되었다.15세기 스위스의 사제 클라우스는 20년을 동굴에 은거하면서 자궁 속의 암흑과 출생 때의 광명을 환상으로 보았다. 천장에 자궁 모양의 오큘러스(둥근 창)가 뚫려 햇빛과 비바람이 쏟아진다. 납을 녹여 깔아 울퉁불퉁한 바닥에 비가 오면 물웅덩이가 고인다. 성인의 신비한 체험을 고스란히 건축으로 재현했다. 간단한 벤치와 촛대 하나, 성인의 흉상이 전부이다. 그러나 빛과 어둠, 그을린 목재 냄새, 거친 벽의 촉감 등 현상학적 감각으로 충만한 공간이 되었다.