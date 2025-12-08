North Korea’s denuclearization drops simultaneously from U.S.,Chinese security documents (KOR)

The Trump administration’s newly released National Security Strategy made no mention of North Korea, an omission that surprised foreign policy experts. The NSS, published Friday Eastern Standard Time, outlines U.S. security priorities and strategic direction. Since its inception, it has consistently identified North Korea’s nuclear program as a core challenge. Its complete absence raises concern that the issue may be slipping down Washington’s agenda.Every U.S. administration since the early 1990s has listed denuclearization as an explicit policy objective. Previous NSS of the Biden administration stated that the United States would pursue extended deterrence to support “visible progress toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” The Trump administration’s first NSS referenced North Korea 16 times and highlighted denuclearization as a central aim. The basic framework was widely understood to have continued into Trump’s second term. That context makes the disappearance of the word “North Korea” from the 29-page document highly unusual.It is too early to conclude that Washington is changing its denuclearization policy. Some analysts suggest the omission may be intended to create diplomatic space and entice Kim Jong-un back into dialogue. Still, the government must not take the change lightly. Seoul needs to assess U.S. intentions carefully and maintain the principle of denuclearization within the framework of a strong Korea-U.S. alliance.The concern does not end there. China’s military white paper released on Nov. 27 — the country’s first in 19 years — also removed references to “denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” Instead, Beijing emphasized “a political solution.” For decades, denuclearization has been a fixed element of China’s official language in documents and at multilateral forums. Given China’s insistence on consistent terminology across government publications, the omission cannot be dismissed as a clerical shift. While this does not mean Beijing now recognizes North Korea as a nuclear state, Seoul must press for clarity on why the wording changed.The fact that both the United States and China omitted denuclearization from major security documents published weeks apart is troubling. It risks signaling movement toward an outcome Pyongyang has long desired. Presidential national security adviser Wi Sung-lac yesterday cited “a renaissance in the Korea-U.S. alliance,” “global pragmatic diplomacy” and “reduced military tensions on the peninsula” as the administration’s achievements. Dialogue and exchanges with the North are indeed necessary to stabilize the peninsula, but denuclearization cannot be relegated to the background.The government must fully activate diplomatic channels to ensure the international community does not drift toward acceptance of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. This is no time for self-congratulation.5일(현지시간) 공개된 미국의 외교안보 종합전략서(National Security Strategy)에 북한 문제가 아예 언급조차 되지 않았다. 백악관이 주도해 만드는 NSS는 미국의 안보 목표와 우선순위, 전략의 방향성을 담은 안보 지침서로, 여기서 북한 문제가 빠진 건 대단히 이례적이다. 이 때문에 북핵 문제가 미국의 외교안보 정책의 우선순위에서 뒤로 밀려난 것이 아니냐는 우려가 나온다.역대 미국 행정부는 1990년대 초 북핵 문제가 불거진 이후 줄곧 비핵화를 정책 목표의 하나로 제시해 왔다. 바이든 행정부는 NSS에 “한반도의 완전한 비핵화로 가는 가시적인 진전을 만들기 위해 확장 억제 정책을 추구한다”고 담았다. 트럼프 1기 행정부의 NSS도 북한 문제를 16차례 거론하며 “한반도 비핵화”를 강조했다. 트럼프 2기 출범 이후에도 이런 기조엔 변화가 없는 것으로 여겨져 왔다. 그런 점에서 33쪽 분량의 NSS 어디에서도 ‘북한’이란 단어가 나오지 않는 건 예사로운 일이 아니다. 물론 아직은 이것이 미국의 북한 비핵화에 대한 정책 전환을 의미하는지 예단할 순 없다. 김정은 북한 국무위원장을 대화의 장으로 불러내기 위한 분위기 조성 차원일 것이라 보는 시각도 있다. 하지만 안이하게 볼 일은 아니다. 정부는 미국의 의도를 면밀히 파악하고, 견고한 한·미 동맹의 기조하에서 비핵화 원칙을 견지해 나가야 한다.문제는 여기서 그치지 않는다. 중국이 지난달 27일 19년 만에 발간한 군사 백서에서도 기존의 ‘한반도 비(무)핵화’란 표현이 사라졌다. 대신 중국은 ‘정치적 해결’이란 말을 등장시켰다. ‘한반도 비핵화’란 표현은 북한 핵 개발이 국제사회의 현안으로 등장한 이래 중국이 공식 문서나 회담 석상에서 단 한 번도 빠뜨린 적이 없는 한반도 정책의 근간이었다. 모든 정부 문서에서 통일된 표현을 사용하는 중국의 군사 백서에서 비핵화가 사라진 것을 예사롭게 볼 수 없는 이유다. 물론 이것이 곧바로 핵 보유 인정을 의미하는 건 아니겠지만, 정부는 표현이 달라진 배경을 묻고 또 물어야 한다.다음 [사설] ‘폭주 정치’ 민주당, 범여권 안에서도 경고 목소리비슷한 시기에 발간된 미·중 양국의 안보정책서에서 비핵화가 사라진 건 그냥 넘길 문제가 아니다. 북한이 가장 원하던 바가 현실로 나타나고 있는 것이 아니냐는 우려를 금할 수 없다. 위성락 대통령실 안보실장은 어제 “한·미 동맹 르네상스, 글로벌 실용외교, 남북 군사 긴장 완화”를 이재명 정부의 6개월 성과로 꼽았다. 북한과 대화를 복원하고 교류협력을 확대해 평화 분위기를 조성하는 건 반드시 필요하다. 그렇다고 핵 문제가 뒷전이 돼선 안 된다. 국제사회가 북핵을 용인하는 일이 없도록 철저하게 대응해 나가야 한다. 자화자찬에 취해 있을 때가 아니다.