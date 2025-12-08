‘뚱냥이’도 위고비로 날씬해지는 시대 오나
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 10:16
Could Weight Loss Drugs Turn Fat Cats Into Svelte Ozempets?
In just a few short years, new diabetes and weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro have taken the world by storm. In the United States, 1 in 8 adults say they’ve tried one of these medications, which are known as GLP-1 drugs, and that number seems sure to rise as prices fall and new oral formulations hit the market.
Fluffy and Fido could be next.
On Tuesday, Okava Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company based in San Francisco, announced that it has officially begun a pilot study of a GLP-1 drug for cats with obesity. The company is testing a novel approach: Instead of receiving weekly injections of the drugs, as has been common in human patients, the cats will get small, injectable implants, slightly larger than a microchip, that will slowly release the drug for as long as six months.
Results are expected next summer. If they are promising, they could represent the next frontier for a class of drugs that has upended human medicine, and a potentially transformative treatment option for millions of pets.
Some veterinarians have already begun administering human GLP-1 drugs, off label, to diabetic cats, and Okava is not the only company developing a product specifically for companion animals.
It’s unclear whether the drugs will be affordable, or even appealing, to pet owners.
For “so many people, their main way that they interact with and show their love to their pet often revolves around food,” said Dr. Maryanne Murphy, a veterinary nutritionist at the University of Tennessee.
Recent estimates suggest that roughly 60% of the nation’s cats and dogs have obesity; hundreds of thousands of cats and dogs have diabetes, said Dr. Chen Gilor, a veterinarian at the University of Florida, who is leading the study.
To succeed in the veterinary market, developers will need to address some of the practical challenges that have been associated with GLP-1 drugs, said Dr. Bethany Cummings, who studies GLP-1 at the University of California, Davis. One of the biggest ones, she noted, was “how to make it actually financially feasible.”
Okava is aiming to keep the price of its product at or below $100 a month, said Michael Klotsman, founder and CEO of the company, pointing out that some people pay more than that for high-end dog food. “We do think the market is there,” he said.
오젬픽, 위고비, 마운자로와 같은 새로운 당뇨약, 체중 감량 약물이 불과 몇 년 사이 전 세계를 휩쓸고 있다. 미국 성인 8명 중 1명이 글루카곤 유사 펩티드-1(GLP-1) 약물 중 하나를 사용해본 적이 있다. 가격은 점점 내려가고, 먹는 약 형태로도 출시되면서 그 수는 더 늘어날 전망이다.
그런데 다음은 야옹이, 멍멍이 차례일 수도 있다.
미국 샌프란시스코에 기반을 둔 생명공학 기업 오카바는 화요일(12월 2일) 비만 고양이를 위한 GLP-1 약물의 예비 연구에 공식 착수했다고 밝혔다. 이 회사는 새로운 방식을 시험한다. 인간 환자에게 일반적으로 주 1회 주사를 투여하던 방식과 달리, 고양이에는 마이크로칩보다 약간 큰 주입형 임플란트를 삽입해 최대 6개월 동안 약물이 서서히 방출되도록 할 예정이다.
연구 결과는 내년 여름 발표될 전망이다. 만약 결과가 좋으면 인간 의학계를 뒤흔든 이 약물 군이 새로운 영역을 열게 되는 것이며, 수백만 반려 동물의 비만 치료 방법을 바꾸는 계기가 될 수 있다.
일부 수의사는 이미 인간용 GLP-1 약물군을 오프라벨(공식 승인 외 용도)로 당뇨 고양이에 투여하기 시작했다. 오카바 외에도 반려 동물용 GLP-1 약품을 개발하는 기업은 더 있다.
하지만 이런 약이 반려동물의 주인이 경제적으로 감당 가능할 수준이 될지, 심지어 주인들이 필요하다고 느낄 지 아직은 불확실하다.
미 테네시대 수의 영양학자 메리앤 머피 박사는“많은 사람들에겐 반려 동물에 대한 사랑을 표현하는 주된 방식이 음식과 관련돼 있다”고 말했다.
최근 추정치에 따르면 미국 고양이·개 중 약 60%가 비만이고 반려 동물 수십만 마리는 당뇨를 앓고 있다고 이번 연구를 이끌고 있는 미 플로리다대 수의사 첸 길로 박사는 설명했다.
UC 데이비스의 GLP-1 연구자 베서니 커밍스 박사는 이 약물과 관련된 현실적 문제를 해결해야 반려 동물 시장에서 성공할 수 있을 것이라고 말했다. 그는 가장 큰 문제 중 하나로 “약을 실제 경제적으로 감당 가능하게 만드는 것”이라고 지적했다.
오카바의 창업자이자 대표인 마이클 클로츠먼은 제품 가격을 한달 100달러 이하로 유지하는 것을 목표로 하고 있다고 밝혔다. 그는 일부 사람들이 반려 동물용 고급 사료에 그 이상을 지불한다는 점을 언급하며 “충분한 시장이 존재한다고 본다”고 말했다.
WRITTEN BY EMILY ANTHES AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
