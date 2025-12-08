Close Your Eyes to hold first solo concert in January
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 09:17
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band Close Your Eyes will hold its first solo concert in January, followed by more in Japan in February.
The band's "Beyond Your Eyes" tour will begin at the Olympic Hall in southern Seoul with concerts on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The performances will continue at the Zepp Divercity on Feb. 10 and 11 in Tokyo, the Zepp Nagoya in Nagoya and the Zepp Osaka Bayside on Feb. 15.
Tickets for the Seoul concerts will open on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. on Melon Ticket for members of the band's fan club. General sales will begin on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m.
Close Your Eyes debuted in April with the EP “Eternalt.” The septet, comprising members Jeon Min-wook, Ma Jingxiang, Jang Yeo-jun, Kim Sung-min, Song Seung-ho, Kenshin and Seo Kyoung-bae, was formed through the JTBC survival television show “Project 7” (2024).
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
