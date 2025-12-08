 Dynamic Duo to begin nationwide tour following 'AEAO' trend popularity
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 10:45
Hip-hop duo Dyanmic Duo [AMOEBA CULTURE]

Korean hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo is set to begin its nationwide tour this month, as its 2014 track "AEAO" continues to climb higher on music charts around the world.
 
Dynamic Duo will hold two concerts in Busan on Dec. 20 and 21, followed by performances in Daegu on Dec. 24, Gwangju on Dec. 27 and Seoul on Jan. 23, 24 and 25.
 

The concerts come amid the duo's continued success on music charts with "AEAO."
 
Released in 2014 as the lead track of single "A Giant Step," the song was met with immediate acclaim for its trendy yet dramatic melody and a hook easy to sing along to. The song also samples a section from Starship Orchestra's "Yesterday" (1980), giving an elegant depth to the music.
 
The song had already climbed up the charts years after its release in 2023 — a phenomenon referred to as yeokjuhaeng, describing how it "goes in the opposite direction" — when it was used as a dance challenge among K-pop stars in 2023.
 
The latest yeokjuhaeng comes more than two years after the previous rise. K-pop stars from bands Enhypen, Hearts2Hearts, Cortis, NCT Dream, ZeroBaseOne, BoyNextDoor, Le Sserafim, Treasure, Riize, EXO, &Team, TWS, izna, NMIXX and more have taken part in the video challenge. 
 
Challenge videos using "AEAO" as the soundtrack have surpassed 130 million views as of December, according to the duo's agency Amoeba Culture.
 
The track has also been used as the soundtrack for basketball video game NBA 2K26. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
