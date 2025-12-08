 Enhypen webtoon to be adapted into anime
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Enhypen webtoon to be adapted into anime

Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 09:35
"Dark Moon: The Blood Altar" animation poster [HYBE]

"Dark Moon: The Blood Altar" animation poster [HYBE]

 
A webtoon series based on the K-pop boy band Enhypen will be turned into a Japanese anime, HYBE said Monday.
 
The animated "Dark Moon: The Blood Altar" series will start airing on Jan. 9 through four Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX and BS11, as well as streaming service Crunchyroll. The series will have 12 episodes.
 

Related Article

 
A special screening event will take place on Dec. 28 for fans at Tokyo's TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku. Fans will be able to watch the first two episodes of the series, and also meet with the six voice actors who play the characters of the series.
 
The "Dark Moon: The Blood Altar" animation comes as part of a collaboration between HYBE and Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment Japan.
 
"We are hopeful that the animation, which incorporates popular K-pop artists and an intriguing story, will attract a more diverse pool of audiences than our past content," an Aniplex official said.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags HYBE Enhypen webtoon

More in K-pop

'Kpop Demon Hunters' soundtrack, Stray Kids album rank No. 3, No. 4 on Billboard chart

Kang Daniel to release special album 'Pulsephase' on Friday

Dynamic Duo to begin nationwide tour following 'AEAO' trend popularity

Enhypen webtoon to be adapted into anime

Close Your Eyes to hold first solo concert in January

Related Stories

HYBE reveals more details about its upcoming webtoons, webnovels

Enhypen’s webtoon 'Dark Moon: The Blood Altar' set for animated adaptation by Aniplex

Enhypen's Heeseung, Jake featured in Flo Rida song

Enhypen 'deeply deals with love' in its brighter second album

Enhypen to host 'The City' festival in Indonesia on Aug. 9
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)