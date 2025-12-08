Enhypen webtoon to be adapted into anime
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 09:35
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
A webtoon series based on the K-pop boy band Enhypen will be turned into a Japanese anime, HYBE said Monday.
The animated "Dark Moon: The Blood Altar" series will start airing on Jan. 9 through four Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX and BS11, as well as streaming service Crunchyroll. The series will have 12 episodes.
A special screening event will take place on Dec. 28 for fans at Tokyo's TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku. Fans will be able to watch the first two episodes of the series, and also meet with the six voice actors who play the characters of the series.
The "Dark Moon: The Blood Altar" animation comes as part of a collaboration between HYBE and Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment Japan.
"We are hopeful that the animation, which incorporates popular K-pop artists and an intriguing story, will attract a more diverse pool of audiences than our past content," an Aniplex official said.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)