Kang Daniel to release special album 'Pulsephase' on Friday
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 10:46
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Kang Daniel will release a special album titled "Pulsephase" on Friday, according to his agency ARA.
The album comes a day before a fan concert set for Saturday and Sunday in western Seoul. The concerts will be Kang's last activity before beginning his military duties, according to his agency.
A specific date has not been set for his enlistment, but industry watchers wager on a date later this year or early 2026.
Kang, born in 1996, made his debut in 2017 after winning first place on Mnet’s hit K-pop audition show "Produce 101." He and 10 other finalists formed the project boy band Wanna One, which disbanded in early 2019.
