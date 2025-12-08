 'Kpop Demon Hunters' soundtrack, Stray Kids album rank No. 3, No. 4 on Billboard chart
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

'Kpop Demon Hunters' soundtrack, Stray Kids album rank No. 3, No. 4 on Billboard chart

Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 11:59
Stray Kids members pose at a press conference at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 22. [YONHAP]

Stray Kids members pose at a press conference at Conrad Seoul in western Seoul on Aug. 22. [YONHAP]

 
The soundtrack of the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" and boy group Stray Kids' new album "Do It" have both secured places in the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard main albums chart this week.
 
Billboard said on Sunday that the "Kpop Demon Hunters" soundtrack climbed two spots to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, compared with the previous week.
 

Related Article

A scene from Netflix's ″KPop Demon Hunters″ where characters are seen eating ramyeon [NETFLIX]

A scene from Netflix's ″KPop Demon Hunters″ where characters are seen eating ramyeon [NETFLIX]

 
Stray Kids' "Do It," which entered the chart at No. 1 a week earlier, slipped three places to No. 4.
 
The K-pop octet had already set a milestone by sending eight consecutive albums to the top of the Billboard 200, a rare feat for any act on the chart.
 
This week's No. 1 went to U.S. pop star Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl," which has now spent a total of eight nonconsecutive weeks at the top.
 
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.
 
During the latest tracking period, the animation soundtrack earned the equivalent of 66,000 album units, while Stray Kids' "Do It" generated around 64,000 units.

Yonhap
tags billboard netflix kpop demon hunters stray kids soundtrack

More in K-pop

K-pop group Allday Project launches pop-up store in Seoul — in pictures

'Kpop Demon Hunters' soundtrack, Stray Kids album rank No. 3, No. 4 on Billboard chart

Kang Daniel to release special album 'Pulsephase' on Friday

Dynamic Duo to begin nationwide tour following 'AEAO' trend popularity

Enhypen webtoon to be adapted into anime

Related Stories

'Golden' remains No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

'Golden' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 4th week

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack tops Billboard albums chart

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)