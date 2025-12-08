'Kpop Demon Hunters' soundtrack, Stray Kids album rank No. 3, No. 4 on Billboard chart

The soundtrack of the Netflix animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" and boy group Stray Kids' new album "Do It" have both secured places in the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard main albums chart this week.Billboard said on Sunday that the "Kpop Demon Hunters" soundtrack climbed two spots to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, compared with the previous week.Stray Kids' "Do It," which entered the chart at No. 1 a week earlier, slipped three places to No. 4.The K-pop octet had already set a milestone by sending eight consecutive albums to the top of the Billboard 200, a rare feat for any act on the chart.This week's No. 1 went to U.S. pop star Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl," which has now spent a total of eight nonconsecutive weeks at the top.The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.During the latest tracking period, the animation soundtrack earned the equivalent of 66,000 album units, while Stray Kids' "Do It" generated around 64,000 units.Yonhap