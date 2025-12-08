K-pop group Allday Project launches pop-up store in Seoul — in pictures

Allday Project during a press event at the “Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Dec. 8 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The Black Label’s mixed-gender K-pop group Allday Project opened a pop-up store on Monday at EQL Seongsu Grove in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, to celebrate the release of its first EP “Allday Project.”
That same day, the five-member group — Annie, Tarzzan, Bailey, Woochan and Youngseo — held a press event where they greeted reporters and posed for photos.
The pop-up, also titled “Allday Project,” runs from Dec. 8 to Dec. 21 and reflects the essence of the album’s concept with large screens showcasing the group, giant character figures representing each member and a music video playing on the store’s ceiling.
The space includes photo zones, displays of official merchandise and an interactive listening zone for fans. Items on sale include T-shirts, cargo pants, hoodies, training pants, headbands, pajama pants, postcards, key rings, wallets, masking tape, badges, photo card holders, hoodie blankets and various versions of the album.
The EP features six tracks, including lead track “Look at Me,” prerelease single “One More Time” and B-sides “You and I,” “Where You At,” “Hot” and “Medusa.” The last two tracks are age-restricted and unavailable to underage listeners.
The EP will be officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.
The following images show the members posing for photos during the media event, as well as the interior of the “Allday Project” pop-up.
Allday Project during a press event at the “Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Dec. 8 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Allday Project’s Annie during a press event at the “Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Dec. 8 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Allday Project’s Tarzzan during a press event at the “Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Dec. 8 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Allday Project’s Bailey during a press event at the “Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Dec. 8 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Allday Project’s Woochan during a press event at the “Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Dec. 8 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Allday Project’s Youngseo during a press event at the “Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Dec. 8 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
“Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Allday Project’s merchandise sold at the “Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Allday Project’s merchandise sold at the “Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
