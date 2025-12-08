Entertainer Park Na-rae leaves reality show 'I Live Alone' following workplace abuse allegations
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 13:00
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Comedian Park Na-rae will depart as a cast member on the MBC reality show “I Live Alone” (2013–), the broadcaster said on Monday, shortly after Park announced a hiatus following allegations of workplace abuse.
“Considering the weight of the issue and Park’s decision to halt broadcasting activities, we have decided to remove her from ‘I Live Alone,’” the show’s production crew said in a statement. “We’ll do our best to deliver wholesome laughter to the audience with an even greater sense of responsibility.”
Earlier, Park posted on Instagram that she would step back from any media exposure.
“As a comedian whose job is to deliver laughter and joy, I’ve decided to suspend all broadcasting activities until everything is resolved, as I don’t want to be a burden to my colleagues or the programs I appear on,” Park said.
In the post, Park explained, “Two managers, who had been like family, abruptly quit in early November, and because I didn’t have the opportunity to speak with them until recently, misunderstandings piled up between us.”
“Thanks to the help of many, I was finally able to meet with my former managers yesterday, and we were able to resolve some of the misunderstandings,” she continued. “Still, I believe everything is my fault, and I deeply reflect on my actions.”
She ended the message with an apology to fans: “To everyone who trusted and supported me, I bow my head in deep apology.”
On Wednesday, the two former managers filed for a provisional seizure of Park’s real estate assets at the Seoul Western District Court, claiming they suffered workplace harassment, including assault, sexual harassment and verbal abuse.
The former managers then filed a criminal complaint against Park with the Gangnam Police Precinct on Friday, accusing her of inflicting special injury, defamation through false information and violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection. They also announced plans to file a civil suit seeking 100 million won ($68,000) in damages.
The managers alleged they were repeatedly ordered to run personal errands, including fetching food at drinking parties, cleaning up after gatherings and even performing domestic chores for Park's family. They also claimed they were made to handle hospital appointments and prescriptions and were not properly reimbursed for expenses. One manager said they were verbally abused for not drinking and claimed to have been injured by a glass thrown by Park.
Park’s side has denied the allegations, saying the managers are demanding a large sum of money based on false claims. On Friday, Park filed a countersuit against the two for blackmail.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU, SHIN MIN-HEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
