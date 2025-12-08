 Navy set to launch 4 Chamsuri-class patrol ships
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Navy set to launch 4 Chamsuri-class patrol ships

Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 11:59
This photo shows the second batch of 230-ton patrol boat killer medium rocket ships docked at a port in the southeastern city of Busan on Dec. 7 [REPUBLIC OF KOREA NAVY]

This photo shows the second batch of 230-ton patrol boat killer medium rocket ships docked at a port in the southeastern city of Busan on Dec. 7 [REPUBLIC OF KOREA NAVY]

 
The Navy was set to launch four Chamsuri-class 230-ton patrol ships equipped with an advanced combat system and anti-jamming capabilities Monday in an effort to better protect the country's coast, officials said.
 
The launch ceremony for the Chamsuri-class patrol ship Batch II will take place at HJ Shipbuilding & Construction's shipyard in Busan, according to the Navy and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the arms procurement agency.
 

Related Article

The 45-meter-long patrol ship, also known as the patrol boat killer medium rocket ship, is armed with a 130-millimeter (5-inch) guided rocket and 76-millimeter naval gun, featuring an integrated combat system and advanced electronic warfare capabilities, including anti-jamming abilities unseen in the previous batch.
 
The patrol boats will be delivered to the Navy between August to November 2026 for future operational deployment.

Yonhap
tags navy ship

More in Defense

Navy set to launch 4 Chamsuri-class patrol ships

Korea not mulling joint drills as leverage for inter-Korean talks

Isolationism highlighted in new U.S. security strategy while North's denuclearization dropped

Hegseth says 'special favor' for 'model allies' like Korea, consequences for those failing to do their part

North Korea absent from NSS as U.S. pivots focus to Taiwan and Indo-Pacific

Related Stories

Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc carries goodwill to Korea during training cruise

Cheonan survivors boycott ceremony over conspiracy videos

International maritime defense exhibition kicks off in Busan

Hanwha Philly Shipyard mulls joining U.S. Navy ship project

Fire breaks out aboard Korean Navy amphibious landing ship, three injured
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)