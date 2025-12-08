Navy set to launch 4 Chamsuri-class patrol ships

The Navy was set to launch four Chamsuri-class 230-ton patrol ships equipped with an advanced combat system and anti-jamming capabilities Monday in an effort to better protect the country's coast, officials said.The launch ceremony for the Chamsuri-class patrol ship Batch II will take place at HJ Shipbuilding & Construction's shipyard in Busan, according to the Navy and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the arms procurement agency.The 45-meter-long patrol ship, also known as the patrol boat killer medium rocket ship, is armed with a 130-millimeter (5-inch) guided rocket and 76-millimeter naval gun, featuring an integrated combat system and advanced electronic warfare capabilities, including anti-jamming abilities unseen in the previous batch.The patrol boats will be delivered to the Navy between August to November 2026 for future operational deployment.Yonhap