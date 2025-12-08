 Korean, Japanese musicians unite in concert celebrating diplomatic relations anniversary
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 13:11
Korean and Japanese musicians and choir members perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, “Ode to Joy” (1842), at a concert to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties, which was held at Lotte Concert Hall in southern Seoul on Dec. 5. [EMBASSY OF JAPAN]

Korean and Japanese musicians and choir members perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, “Ode to Joy” (1842), at a concert to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties, which was held at Lotte Concert Hall in southern Seoul on Dec. 5. [EMBASSY OF JAPAN]

Korean and Japanese musicians held a joint concert in southern Seoul on Friday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Seoul and Tokyo.
 
A choir included of 43 Korean and 58 Japanese members, along with two Japanese female sopranos and two Korean male vocalists, performed Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, “Ode to Joy” (1824) in German, accompanied by the Korean Chamber Orchestra.
 
During his opening remarks, Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima expressed his gratitude for the joint efforts of people from both nations, who sang in a united voice to mark the occasion.
 

“The performance where Japanese and Korean musicians and citizens stand shoulder to shoulder and listen to each other’s voices to create beautiful sound will symbolize a better future,” Mizushima said.
 
The ambassador added that lyrics conveying the ideal that “all people become brothers” epitomize the significance of the diplomatic milestone, giving a nod to this year’s slogan — Joining Hands for a Better Future.
 
The concert was co-sponsored by the Embassy of Japan and Seoul Japan Club. Around 1,000 people, including Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of CJ Group and the Korea Enterprises Federation, and foreign envoys, attended the occasion. 
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
