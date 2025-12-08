Lee's approval rating inches up to 54.9%

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rebounded slightly to 54.9 percent last week, a survey showed Monday, as the nation marked one year since former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid.The survey by Realmeter commissioned by a local news outlet showed that positive assessments of Lee's overall performance rose 0.1 percentage point from the previous week.Negative assessments of Lee rose 1.4 percentage points to 42.1 percent.Lee's messages on democracy, highlighted in his special national address marking the first anniversary of the martial law imposition and his push to designate Dec. 3 a day for people's sovereignty, was a key factor that helped boost his approval rating, according to the pollster.The upward trend weakened toward the end of the week amid negative sentiment over a court's dismissal of an arrest warrant for Rep. Choo Kyung-ho of the People Power Party (PPP), among other issues.The survey was conducted on 2,520 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,008 individuals aged 18 and over on Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the Democratic Party fell 1.4 percentage points to 44.2 percent.Support for the PPP also shed 0.4 percentage points to 37 percent.The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.Yonhap