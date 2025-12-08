 Oceans Ministry begins relocation to Busan under maritime hub initiative
Oceans Ministry begins relocation to Busan under maritime hub initiative

Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 15:24
The temporary headquarters of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries set up in the southeastern city of Busan on Dec. 5 [YONHAP]

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries began the process of relocating to the southeastern city of Busan on Monday, aiming to complete the move by the end of this year under the government's push to transform the port city into a global maritime hub, officials said.
 
The ministry plans to complete moving to its temporary headquarters in the Dong district of Busan by Dec. 21, according to its officials.
 

The relocation comes amid the Lee Jae Myung administration's plan to develop Busan, Korea's largest port city, into a global maritime hub with the envisioned opening of Arctic shipping routes.
 
Busan is also working to attract financial and oceans-related institutions, as well as the country's top container shipper, HMM, to the city.
 
Last week, SK Shipping and H-Line Shipping, the seventh and 10th-largest shippers in Korea, respectively, announced plans to relocate their headquarters to Busan in line with the government initiative.
 
Arctic sea routes, currently not the main passageway for vessels, are expected to open up more as the ice in the region melts with global warming.

