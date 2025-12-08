 Body found in Yeongdong County believed to be man who went missing in October
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 19:34
A body was found near the Geum River in Yeongdong County, North Chungcheong, and police believe it may be that of an older man who went missing on Mount Cheontae in October.
 
According to police on Monday, the body was discovered at around 1:13 p.m. the previous day near the riverbank in Yangsan-myeon, Yeongdong County.
 

No identification or personal belongings were found on the body. However, based on the man’s appearance, police suspect it may be an older adult who went missing in October on Mount Cheontae. A DNA analysis has been requested to confirm the identity.
 
Police and fire authorities had conducted an intensive search across the mountain for more than two weeks at the time, but were unable to locate the missing person.
 
Police said they currently see no signs of foul play but are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
Body found in Yeongdong County believed to be man who went missing in October

