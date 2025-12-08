'Doctor' affiliated with comedian Park Na-rae under fire for allegedly faking qualifications
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 18:34
A self-proclaimed doctor who allegedly gave IV drips to comedian Park Na-rae is under fire, as Korea's medical community claims she is posing as a physician from a “ghost university” or a school that doesn't exist.
Former Korean Medical Association President Lim Hyun-taek has filed a complaint with prosecutors against a woman, known as “Injection Aunt” in Korean, accused of administering IV drips and other medical treatments to Park — all without a license. Lim also called for an investigation into the suspect’s husband, Park and Park’s manager, alleging they may have aided or abetted the acts.
Lim said on Monday that he filed the complaint on Saturday for possible violations of the Narcotics Control Act, the Medical Service Act and the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act. He urged prosecutors to suspend the suspect's passport, impose an overseas travel ban and detain her, saying she had already attempted to destroy evidence by deleting her social media posts.
He also called on investigators to determine whether the suspect's husband, Park’s manager and Park herself should be charged as joint offenders or accessories. Lim further questioned the suspect’s claims that she had been the “youngest professor” at a hospital in Mongolia and the “director” of a plastic surgery clinic in Korea, asking her to disclose whether she holds a valid medical license issued by Korea’s health minister.
A controversy over the suspect’s background intensified after Park was reported to have received IV injections and even antidepressant prescriptions from her — not in a medical facility but at home or inside a vehicle. Park’s agency said the entertainer met the suspect at a hospital and “only received nutrient injections from someone [Park] believed to have a medical license.” House calls were made due to Park’s busy schedule.
The suspect posted on Instagram that she studied at Baogang Medical School in Inner Mongolia (translated) 12 to 13 years ago and served as the youngest professor at Baogang Hospital of Inner Mongolia, insisting she was being falsely accused. All posts have since been deleted.
However, a civic group of young doctors and medical students — its Korean name translating to “Association of Doctors for a Fair Society” — disputed her claims on Sunday.
According to the group, China has 162 to 171 accredited medical schools, with only four located in the Inner Mongolia region: Inner Mongolia Medical University, Inner Mongolia Minzu University’s college of medicine, Chifeng University’s school of medicine and Baotou Medical College. The World Directory of Medical Schools, published by the World Federation for Medical Education, lists those four institutions; none matches the suspect’s claimed “Baogang” medical school.
The civic group said the suspect’s alleged alma mater is “a nonexistent ghost medical school,” adding that even if she held a Chinese medical license, she would not be eligible to take Korea’s national medical licensing exam. Any medical procedures performed in Korea, it said, would constitute a clear violation of the law.
The group also urged authorities to verify whether the suspect is a licensed physician, noting that anyone — even someone who is not a doctor — may call themselves a “medical school professor” but would not be permitted to practice medicine in Korea.
The scandal, first reported by Dispatch, comes as Park faces allegations of her own from two former managers, who accused her of workplace abuse, verbal abuse and aggravated assault. Park has denied wrongdoing and filed a countersuit, alleging the former managers asked for money and escalated the conflict in relation to the demand.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN, BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)