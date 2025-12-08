Foreign visitors to Busan exceed 3 million for first time since 2014
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 15:22
BUSAN — Foreign visitors to Busan exceeded 3 million for the first time since 2014, marking a major milestone that comes as the city moves to expand its tourism infrastructure to draw 5 million foreign tourists by 2028.
Busan recorded 3,019,164 foreign visitors by the end of October 2025, the first time the city crossed the 3 million mark since it began official counts in 2014, according to the city on Monday.
Visitors from Taiwan led with about 560,000, followed by China with about 480,000, Japan with about 430,000, the United States with about 200,000 and the Philippines with about 140,000.
Credit card spending by foreign tourists reached about 859.2 billion won ($585 million) through October, up 31.5 percent from the 653.5 billion won recorded during the same period last year. Busan posted the highest growth rate among the country’s 17 major cities and regions.
A survey of 1,060 foreign tourists conducted last year by the Busan Tourism Organization found that average spending per person reached $828.4. Tourists stayed for an average of 6.2 days, which suggests Busan has grown more popular as a long-stay destination.
Gwangalli Beach ranked as the most visited spot at 58.5 percent, followed by BIFF Square in Nampo-dong at 55.5 percent, Gamcheon Culture Village at 55.2 percent, Gukje Market at 46.9 percent and Haeundae Beach at 40.8 percent.
Gwangalli Beach also ranked No. 1 in Yanolja Research’s traveler sentiment–based "Korea’s Top 500 Tourist Destinations Based on Traveler Sentiment" list released on Nov. 27. Haeundae Beach ranked second.
“Large-scale events such as Festival Shiwol, which brings together film, performing arts, music and food from across Busan, along with programs like the Seven Bridges Tour, the Busan International Rock Festival and the Busan International Film Festival, drew visitors to the city,” a Busan city official said. “These results reflect our broader tourism strategy to expand experience-based long-stay content.”
Busan set a goal of attracting 5 million foreign tourists and reaching 1.5 trillion won in tourism spending by 2028.
To reach that goal, the city plans to host mega K-culture events, improve transportation access around airports and ports, build a wider regional tourism belt, strengthen offerings such as food-focused and nighttime tourism and expand high-value-added sectors including MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), medical, wellness and staycation programs.
Busan also plans infrastructure projects such as the Busan Opera House, the Centre Pompidou Busan, longer-haul route expansion at Gimhae International Airport, the construction of Bexco’s third exhibition hall, the redevelopment of the Suyeongman Bay Yachting Center, and improvements to public transit payment systems for foreign visitors.
The city aims to boost eco and mountain tourism by designating the Nakdong River Garden and related programs around Geumjeongsan Mountain. Officials will also work to strengthen Busan’s culinary branding by expanding Michelin Guide selections and hosting events such as the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.
“The more hopeful sign is that 84.8 percent of foreign tourists said they want to return to Busan,” Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said. “We will expand Busan’s cultural and tourism content and build out our tourism infrastructure with the conviction that ‘a fun city wins’ so we can usher in the era of 5 million foreign visitors.”
