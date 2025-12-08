 Health authorities begin process to suspend clinic run by psychiatrist, TV personality Yang Jae-woong
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 19:03
Yang Jae-woong, a psychiatrist and TV personality, answers lawmakers’ questions about a patient’s death at his clinic at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2024. [NEWS1]

Health authorities initiated proceedings to suspend operations at a clinic run by psychiatrist and TV personality Yang Jae-woong after a female patient who had been restrained at the facility died and investigators uncovered unlicensed medical practices by staff.
 
A public health center in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, said on Monday that it sent a preliminary notice of a three-month suspension to the clinic — also in Bucheon — after identifying violations of the Medical Service Act. Officials will review the clinic’s explanation later this month before issuing a final decision. 
 

A hospital representative declined to comment on reports that the facility is preparing to close, saying that the clinic “has not received any notice related to closure.”
 
“If the clinic submits a statement saying it will accept a fine instead, it can continue operating without suspension,” the spokesperson said. 
 
Prosecutors indicted the clinic’s attending physician and five nurses in November on charges including involuntary manslaughter. They are now investigating Yang and six other members of the clinic’s medical staff after receiving the rest of the case from the police.
 
According to the prosecutors, the medical team failed to treat a female patient who entered the clinic seeking treatment for diet pill use on May 27, 2024. Investigators found the staff did not monitor the side effects of the medication given to the patient to treat her psychiatric symptoms. Medical personnel also bound the woman's wrists and ankles so that she could not leave her hospital bed or left her unattended.
 
The patient died 17 days later of an intestinal pseudo-obstruction, a sudden condition in which the intestine stops moving, even though nothing is physically blocking it. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
