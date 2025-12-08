More in Social Affairs

Body found in Yeongdong County believed to be man who went missing in October

Special counsel draws line with Unification Church payments to DP, spurring debate on consistency

KTX runs from Seoul to Changwon with fabric covering broken panel

Health authorities begin process to suspend clinic run by psychiatrist, TV personality Yang Jae-woong

'Migrant background' population climbs to 5.2% of all people in Korea