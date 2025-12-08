Law firm to sue Coupang in both Korea, U.S. over data breach
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 14:05
A data breach that exposed more than 33.7 million user accounts at Coupang has triggered lawsuits both in Korea and the United States as users seek damages from the e-commerce company.
SJKP, the U.S. branch of the Korean law firm Daeryun, said on Sunday that it will file a punitive damages suit against Coupang in a U.S. court and plans to outline the filing during a press conference in New York on Monday.
Daeryun told Yonhap News Agency in a phone call that it will pursue lawsuits in both Korea and the United States.
“We already recruited some plaintiffs for the U.S. case,” the firm said. “We plan to seek additional plaintiffs during the press conference.”
Coupang said on Nov. 29 that a breach exposed the personal information of roughly 33.7 million customers. The leaked data included names, emails, phone numbers, addresses and some order information.
Coupang Korea operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S.-listed Coupang. Company founder Kim Bom, who chairs the board of Coupang, controls more than 70 percent of the parent company’s voting rights.
Kim was born in Seoul and grew up in the United States, where he gained citizenship. He graduated from Harvard University before he founded the company in 2010.
