Police sue people who posted prank threats against Shinsegae Department Store, Yatap Station
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 15:54
The National Police Agency announced Monday that it filed lawsuits seeking damages against the individuals who posted a recent pair of prank threats, including one to blow up the main branch of Shinsegae Department Store in Myeongdong, central Seoul.
On Aug. 5 this year, an individual wrote in a YouTube comment, “I will blow up Shinsegae at 5 p.m. tomorrow.” Police are seeking 12.6 million won ($8,560) in damages, citing the unnecessary deployment of officers and equipment in response to the threat.
In a separate case, another person who posted the message, “I will stab 30 people to death at Yatap Station,” on an anonymous online community on Sept. 18 last year is being sued for 55 million won.
In both cases, police mobilized large-scale forces, including local officers, riot squads, special operations units and cyber investigation teams, from the time the reports were received until the suspects were apprehended, in preparation for potential emergencies.
“These types of public threats and false reports are serious crimes that result in social losses,” the National Police Agency said. “Because of this, citizens were unable to receive normal policing services.”
“We will continue to actively pursue criminal charges and civil suits to respond firmly,” the police said.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
