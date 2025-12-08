Seoul plans weekend road closures to promote running in downtown starting next spring
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 21:49
Starting next spring, Seoul will pilot a weekend running program that temporarily blocks off certain roads in the city center to allow residents to run freely on car-free streets.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon announced the plan Sunday during a visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he observed the city’s “Car-Free Morning” initiative. The program closes downtown roads every Sunday from 7 to 9 a.m. to encourage public participation in outdoor fitness activities.
“I saw firsthand how citizens spend their Sunday mornings in front of the Petronas Twin Towers at 7 a.m.,” Oh said during a meeting with the Alumni Society of Korean Institutional Graduates (AGIKO), a network of Malaysians who studied at Korean universities, on Sunday. “Running is gaining popularity in Seoul as well, so I believe this program will allow more citizens to enjoy running in the city center.”
He added that the Seoul Metropolitan Government will launch a pilot program next spring and gradually build a full-scale running initiative. During the pilot period, selected lanes will be closed from 7 to 9 a.m. to minimize disruptions to public transportation.
Speaking to reporters, Oh noted that while most running events in Seoul are organized by media companies as one-off events, Kuala Lumpur has successfully cultivated a vibrant, citizen-driven fitness culture. “You can sense its long-term potential in the energy of the atmosphere,” he said.
AGIKO, which hosted the meeting, is a professional alumni network comprising more than 2,900 Malaysians who earned degrees from Korean universities or graduate schools. Founded in 2003, the group has played a bridging role in bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Around 70 members attended the event to share how their experiences in Korea shaped their careers and personal growth.
“I’m delighted to meet AGIKO members who have contributed to the advancement of both countries,” Oh said. “I hope your ties with Seoul continue well into the future.”
The city government said it plans to strengthen its network with Korean-educated alumni in Malaysia and expand global talent exchange initiatives.
On Monday, Oh met Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud to discuss practical follow-up measures to the friendship city agreement signed between the two cities in July. Under the agreement, Seoul and Kuala Lumpur pledged to collaborate on sustainable urban development, smart city initiatives and human exchanges.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
