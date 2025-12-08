Two NEC officials referred to prosecutors for allegedly falsifying documents to distribute payments
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 10:02
Two officials from the National Election Commission (NEC) were referred to prosecutors earlier this month over allegedly falsifying official documents and obstructing the execution of official duties, according to police.
The anticorruption and economic crime division of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said Sunday that the two NEC employees were handed over to the prosecution for allegedly submitting a budget request that omitted findings from the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI).
In audits conducted in 2019 and 2023, the BAI found that a monthly stipend known as the “Clean Elections Promotion Activity Allowance” had been paid to part-time commissioners without a legal basis. The commission had been paying 2.9 million won (about $2,000) per month to the chair and 2.15 million won per month to each of the seven part-time commissioners.
The audit board instructed the NEC to stop the payments and revise the relevant internal rules.
Nevertheless, investigators found that in the 2021 budget request submitted to the Ministry of Economy and Finance in 2020, the NEC staff members failed to include the audit board's findings, despite being required to do so. The proposed budget passed the ministry and the National Assembly without amendment.
Despite the warnings, the NEC continued issuing the payments — citing “courtesy” to the members as justification — and paid a total of 650 million won to 15 part-time commissioners through November 2022.
The law governing the NEC was amended in January last year, providing legal grounds for such payments going forward.
“Based on a review of the entire allowance payment process, we determined there were sufficient grounds to pursue charges of document falsification," said a police official. "We cannot disclose further details at this time.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
