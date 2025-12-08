Woman dies while scuba diving off coast of Pohang
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 08:53
A woman in her 40s died while scuba diving off the coast of Pohang, North Gyeongsang.
According to local authorities and fire officials, the woman was found unconscious near a breakwater in Cheongjin 1-ri, Cheongha-myeon, Pohang, at around 9:41 p.m. on Sunday. She was retrieved from the water by rescue workers and transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead.
The woman reportedly lost consciousness underwater. A bystander fishing nearby noticed that her underwater flashlight had not moved for an unusually long time and alerted the woman's diving group, who then contacted authorities.
Emergency responders who arrived at the scene pulled her from the water while she was in a state of cardiac arrest and attempted resuscitation while transporting her to the hospital.
The Korea Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the accident.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)