Women's university students mobilize against Dongduk's co-ed plans
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 13:27
Opposition is growing at women’s universities across the country as Dongduk Women’s University officially announced plans to become a co-educational institution by 2029.
On Sunday, students at Ewha Womans University, Sookmyung Women’s University, Sungshin Women’s University, Duksung Women’s University, Seoul Women’s University and Kwangju Women’s University posted messages opposing Dongduk’s decision on their school communities within Everytime, an online student forum, as well as on social media platforms.
Some posts called for a "full-scale attack" demanding that the Ministry of Education reject Dongduk’s transition plan.
Petitioners are submitting civil complaints to the government portal, urging the ministry to “reject the revision of Dongduk Women’s University’s school regulations and conduct a thorough audit to protect students’ rights.”
The petitions argue that the university's move to go co-ed has been pushed through undemocratically, without considering student opinion. They also accuse the university administration of repeatedly violating student rights.
“A space where women can exist safely and autonomously as the subjects of education is necessary,” the petitioners said. “Ignoring structural discrimination in the name of co-education is a regression in women’s rights.”
Women’s studies groups and clubs at various universities are also voicing dissent.
“Women receive education fairly and safely at women’s universities, make decisions independently and experience female solidarity,” said RAD-E, a women’s studies club at Ewha Womans University, in a statement. “As students at a women’s university, we declare the struggle at Dongduk to be the struggle facing all women’s universities.”
“At co-ed universities, male students often end up in key leadership roles like student council president,” said a student at Seoul Women’s University. “We still need educational institutions where women can study freely without discrimination or restrictions.”
“Women’s universities are still needed as spaces led by women and free from discrimination in learning,” read a post on Sookmyung Women’s University’s Everytime board on Friday. “Taking away a space for learning is the most fundamental and malicious form of discrimination.”
There is also concern that Dongduk’s decision could prompt other women’s universities to follow suit.
“There was controversy last year when our school also discussed going co-ed,” said a student at Sungshin Women’s University. “I’m worried we might be next.”
Last November, the school announced that students of all genders could apply to its international studies department through a special admissions track for foreign applicants. The announcement sparked protests.
Some analysts argue that the shift to co-education is necessary as women’s universities face declining student populations and worsening finances.
The Korea Productivity Center, in an analysis released Tuesday, said, “If the low birth rate continues, the number of potential university enrollees in the greater Seoul area will decline by 27.3 percent by 2040,” and noted that in Japan — which faces similar demographic challenges — the number of women’s universities decreased from 98 in 1998 to 73 in 2023 due to closures and mergers.
The center added that transitioning to co-ed may be necessary to boost competitiveness and secure new growth engines.
There is precedent: In 1978, Sudo Women’s College became Sejong University, and in the 1990s, Daegu Catholic University, the Catholic University of Korea, Sangmyung University and Silla University transitioned from women’s universities to co-ed institutions.
Meanwhile, Dongduk’s student government launched a student-wide vote on the co-education issue on Wednesday.
The vote can only be counted if more than half of the student body participates. Once the vote is concluded, the results will be submitted to the university's administration.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUN YUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)