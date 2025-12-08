 Prehistoric giant gets Santa hat
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Prehistoric giant gets Santa hat

Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 20:30
 
Prehistoric statue “이만옹” (Imanong) at the entrance road of the Prehistoric Park in Dalseo-gu, Daegu is shown on Dec. 8 in unusually warm winter weather — though its Santa hat signals the approach of Christmas. The 20-meter-long, 6-meter-tall stone figure was unveiled in 2018 and now serves as a symbolic ambassador for the district, embodying some 20,000 years of regional prehistory. [NEWS1] 
 
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Prehistoric giant gets Santa hat

Monday's fortune: Knowing yourself is knowing your way forward

Pushing it to the limit

Sunday's fortune: Focus on those family bonds, and be patient

Saturday's fortune: So much love, harmony and warmth

Related Stories

Preventing child abuse together

What?…

Sorry for the nonsense...

After giving a gift…

That didn't last long
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)