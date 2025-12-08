Prehistoric giant gets Santa hat

Prehistoric statue “이만옹” (Imanong) at the entrance road of the Prehistoric Park in Dalseo-gu, Daegu is shown on Dec. 8 in unusually warm winter weather — though its Santa hat signals the approach of Christmas. The 20-meter-long, 6-meter-tall stone figure was unveiled in 2018 and now serves as a symbolic ambassador for the district, embodying some 20,000 years of regional prehistory. [NEWS1]