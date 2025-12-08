Democratic party faces growing pushback even from its allies

Concerns are rising within the broader pro-government camp over the Democratic Party’s (DP) drive to create a special tribunal for insurrection cases and introduce a new crime of legal distortion. After approving both bills at the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, the party is accelerating its push to pass them before the end of the year. It has also proposed revising the Constitutional Court Act so that trials involving insurrection or treason continue even when a constitutional challenge is filed.Presidential senior secretary for political affairs Woo Sang-ho said Wednesday that the ruling bloc agrees such a tribunal should be pursued only within the limits of constitutional permissibility. The Rebuilding Korea Party echoed that view. Party leader Cho Kuk said on Saturday that the risk of trial suspension and potential release of defendants shows “the need to remove constitutional flaws” in the DP's plan. Floor leader Seo Wang-jin said his party also opposes the Democrats’ separate proposal to limit filibusters, arguing that it undermines the principle of protecting minority opinions.The DP’s internal troubles extend beyond judicial reform. Its leadership pushed a constitutional amendment to adopt a one-person-one-vote system that would give equal weight to delegate and dues-paying member ballots. The plan was rejected at the party’s Central Committee on Friday. Party leader Jung Chung-rae defended the proposal as a way to strengthen member sovereignty, but critics accused him of trying to secure an advantage for reelection, noting that regions where the party is weaker would become underrepresented while his own base of dues-paying members would gain influence.The presidential office, allied parties and even the party’s own supporters have now placed brakes on the DP’s legislative rush. Jung, who won a landslide victory at the Aug. 2 convention, has received what amounts to a yellow card only four months later. The core reason is his reliance on hardline supporters while ignoring broader public sentiment. At a workshop with first-term lawmakers last month, Jung said the commentary platform Ddanzi Ilbo was a useful barometer of public opinion, noting that he posts there every couple of days. One hopes he will reflect on the downfall of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who isolated himself by consuming only hardline conservative YouTube channels.Despite this backlash, DP Secretary General Cho Seung-rae told reporters on Sunday that the party will press ahead with establishing the special tribunal “in line with public demand.” When asked about criticism from the Rebuilding Korea Party over the tribunal’s constitutionality, he simply said the party would “review and supplement” the bill as needed.Such remarks suggest the party has yet to reassess its course. Political history shows that when ruling parties cater to fervent supporters and push ahead unilaterally, they provoke resistance even from within their own camp. The DP governs a nation of 52 million. It must listen not to a narrow faction but to the public and focus on national interest and livelihood issues.