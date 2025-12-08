Monday's fortune: Knowing yourself is knowing your way forward

Today is all about knowing yourself: your heart's desire, your worth and your limits. But remember to still pay attention to those around you, especially older adults. Everyone needs a village. Here is your fortune for Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.: Financial outlook for the day: Wellness and vitality forecast❤️: Relationships, emotions and encounters: Beneficial orientations and energies🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East🔹 Learn to enjoy solitude🔹 Be cautious not to be betrayed by someone you trust🔹 Avoid being swayed by emotions🔹 Consider starting a new chapter in life🔹 Don’t let kindness be mistaken for obligation🔹 Protect your interests🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South🔹 Live positively, and keep a youthful spirit🔹 Life itself is a worthwhile bargain🔹 Useful information or opportunities may arise🔹 Motivation returns as new visions appear🔹 A productive, energizing day🔹 Spend time doing what you genuinely like🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East🔹 Give and receive affection naturally🔹 Life is built on human warmth and emotional bonds🔹 Harmony comes when listening to your spouse🔹 Today, a spouse plays a greater role than children🔹 Couples may enjoy rekindled romance🔹 Cupid's arrow may be shot — or received🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North🔹 A peaceful, gentle day unfolds🔹 Quiet but possibly a little dull🔹 Focus on today, not tomorrow🔹 Long-awaited news may finally arrive🔹 Communication with older individuals may click🔹 Don’t delay — take action today🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West🔹 Don’t cling to the past or resist time’s flow🔹 Avoid worrying about a future that hasn't arrived🔹 Nurture what has the potential to grow🔹 Avoid responsibilities that place burdens on you🔹 Stay still — avoid unnecessary actions🔹 Do not let emotions become your master🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Meetings | 🧭 North🔹 Don’t stay stuck in the past — match the present🔹 Remember that today matters most🔹 A good day to purchase something new🔹 New ideas call for new frameworks🔹 Every journey begins with a single step🔹 If you can’t avoid it, embrace it🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North🔹 Listen closely to signals from your body🔹 Eat well even if appetite lags — take care of health🔹 Avoid thinking “only I can do it”🔹 Being a bit slower may actually be helpful🔹 Stay out of the spotlight around older adults🔹 Make time for solitude and rest🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South🔹 Age becomes a badge of honor🔹 Follow your heart🔹 Life may brim with warm, fragrant happiness🔹 Do what you’re good at and what inspires hope🔹 Today you shine — expect success🔹 A lively, uplifting day awaits🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South🔹 There is no absolute “right answer” in life🔹 Empty what is full so it can be filled again🔹 Achieve harmony with your inner self🔹 Know others, but know yourself even better🔹 One spoonful doesn’t fill the stomach — be patient🔹 You may give or receive helpful support🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West🔹 Softness can overcome force🔹 Even bright places have shadows🔹 Know when to advance and when to retreat🔹 Timing is everything — catch the golden moment🔹 True strength is mastering yourself🔹 Dress warmly when going out🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West🔹 A bright, refreshing day awaits🔹 Hobbies and leisure become essential with age🔹 Share your family’s joys proudly🔹 Actively step forward — be bold🔹 A progressive, uplifting day🔹 You may encounter useful information🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North🔹 Wisdom deepens with age🔹 Small streams form mighty rivers🔹 Play the role of a steady center🔹 Show leadership, and create harmony🔹 Support flows from above and below🔹 Family remains your greatest foundation