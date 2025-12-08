Monday's fortune: Knowing yourself is knowing your way forward
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 05:00
Today is all about knowing yourself: your heart's desire, your worth and your limits. But remember to still pay attention to those around you, especially older adults. Everyone needs a village. Here is your fortune for Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Learn to enjoy solitude
🔹 Be cautious not to be betrayed by someone you trust
🔹 Avoid being swayed by emotions
🔹 Consider starting a new chapter in life
🔹 Don’t let kindness be mistaken for obligation
🔹 Protect your interests
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Live positively, and keep a youthful spirit
🔹 Life itself is a worthwhile bargain
🔹 Useful information or opportunities may arise
🔹 Motivation returns as new visions appear
🔹 A productive, energizing day
🔹 Spend time doing what you genuinely like
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Give and receive affection naturally
🔹 Life is built on human warmth and emotional bonds
🔹 Harmony comes when listening to your spouse
🔹 Today, a spouse plays a greater role than children
🔹 Couples may enjoy rekindled romance
🔹 Cupid's arrow may be shot — or received
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 A peaceful, gentle day unfolds
🔹 Quiet but possibly a little dull
🔹 Focus on today, not tomorrow
🔹 Long-awaited news may finally arrive
🔹 Communication with older individuals may click
🔹 Don’t delay — take action today
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t cling to the past or resist time’s flow
🔹 Avoid worrying about a future that hasn't arrived
🔹 Nurture what has the potential to grow
🔹 Avoid responsibilities that place burdens on you
🔹 Stay still — avoid unnecessary actions
🔹 Do not let emotions become your master
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Meetings | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t stay stuck in the past — match the present
🔹 Remember that today matters most
🔹 A good day to purchase something new
🔹 New ideas call for new frameworks
🔹 Every journey begins with a single step
🔹 If you can’t avoid it, embrace it
🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Listen closely to signals from your body
🔹 Eat well even if appetite lags — take care of health
🔹 Avoid thinking “only I can do it”
🔹 Being a bit slower may actually be helpful
🔹 Stay out of the spotlight around older adults
🔹 Make time for solitude and rest
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Age becomes a badge of honor
🔹 Follow your heart
🔹 Life may brim with warm, fragrant happiness
🔹 Do what you’re good at and what inspires hope
🔹 Today you shine — expect success
🔹 A lively, uplifting day awaits
🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 There is no absolute “right answer” in life
🔹 Empty what is full so it can be filled again
🔹 Achieve harmony with your inner self
🔹 Know others, but know yourself even better
🔹 One spoonful doesn’t fill the stomach — be patient
🔹 You may give or receive helpful support
🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Softness can overcome force
🔹 Even bright places have shadows
🔹 Know when to advance and when to retreat
🔹 Timing is everything — catch the golden moment
🔹 True strength is mastering yourself
🔹 Dress warmly when going out
🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 A bright, refreshing day awaits
🔹 Hobbies and leisure become essential with age
🔹 Share your family’s joys proudly
🔹 Actively step forward — be bold
🔹 A progressive, uplifting day
🔹 You may encounter useful information
🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Wisdom deepens with age
🔹 Small streams form mighty rivers
🔹 Play the role of a steady center
🔹 Show leadership, and create harmony
🔹 Support flows from above and below
🔹 Family remains your greatest foundation
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
