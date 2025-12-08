런던 토트넘 하이로드에 들어서는 손흥민 벽화
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 10:12
Son Heung-min mural to be unveiled on Tottenham High Road
런던 토트넘 하이로드에 들어서는 손흥민 벽화
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Son Heung-min may have left London for Los Angeles, but the city is about to get a 2-D replacement — a mural of the Korean star will be unveiled next week on Tottenham High Road, Tottenham Hotspur announced on Wednesday.
unveil: 공개하다
mural: 벽화
replacement: 대체물
손흥민은 비록 토트넘을 떠나 로스앤젤레스로 가버렸지만, 런던에는 곧 그의 ‘2D 대체물’이 들어선다. 토트넘 홋스퍼는 한국 출신 스타인 그를 기리는 벽화가 다음 주 토트넘 하이로드에 공개된다고 수요일(12월 3일) 발표했다.
The Son mural, which will be unveiled on Tuesday when the former club captain returns to north London for a belated farewell, joins close friend and longtime playmaking partner Harry Kane, who took his spot on Tottenham High Road in 2023.
belated: 지연된, 뒤늦은
farewell: 작별 인사
playmaking: 경기 중 상대 수비를 뚫고 득점 기회를 만드는 행위 또는 그 역할
벽화는 손흥민이 뒤늦은 작별 인사를 위해 다음 주 화요일 북런던을 방문할 때 공개된다. 손흥민의 오랜 친구이자 득점 황금 콤비였던 해리 케인이 지난 2023년 토트넘 하이로드에 벽화를 남긴 데 이어 그 자리에 함께하게 된다.
Ledley King, a Spurs’ legend of the early 2000s and another former captain, also has a home on the walls of Tottenham High Road, the main thoroughfare that runs past Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
thoroughfare: 주요 도로, 큰길
2000년대 초반 스퍼스의 전설이자 주장이었던 레들리 킹의 벽화도 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움을 지나가는 주요 도로인 토트넘 하이로드의 벽에 자리하고 있다.
The exact location of the mural, which will be created by Murwalls, has not been confirmed as of press time. Kane is at home on the wall behind the Brown Eagle restaurant opposite the stadium, while King is down the road on the grounds of the community sports center.
location: 위치
confirm: 확인하다
opposite: 맞은 편의
(영국의 벽화 전문 스튜디오) 머월스가 제작할 손흥민 벽화의 정확한 위치는 4일 현재 확인되지 않았다. 케인의 벽화는 스타디움 맞은 편 브라운 이글 레스토랑 뒤편 벽에 있으며, 킹의 벽화는 조금 떨어진 커뮤니티 스포츠센터 부지에 있다.
This isn’t Son’s first brush with brick-and-mortar immortalization. He is already the subject of a large graffiti work on nearby Stoneleigh Road, a residential street behind Bruce Grove Station. That mural, which captures Son in his classic photo celebration, was painted in 2022 and appears to still be in place.
first brush with: 처음 겪는 경험, 첫 접촉
brick-and-mortar: 실체가 있는, 물리적 공간을 차지하는
residential: 주거지역의
공개될 벽화가 손흥민을 물리적 공간에 영구히 남기려는 첫 시도는 아니다. 그는 이미 브루스 그로브 역 뒤편 스톤리 로드쪽 주거지역 큰 벽면에 그려진 그래피티 작품의 주인공이다. 손흥민 특유의 찰칵 세리머니를 담은 이 벽화는 지난 2022년에 그려졌으며 지금도 거의 그대로 남아 있다.
Son, who now plays for LAFC, will return to Tottenham on Tuesday and will take to the pitch before the club’s Champions League clash with SK Slavia Praha to address the fans.
take to the pitch: 경기장에 오르다
clash: 경기, 대결
현재 미국 LAFC에서 뛰고 있는 손흥민은 화요일 영국 토트넘으로 돌아와, 구단이 SK 슬라비아 프라하와 치르는 챔피언스리그 대결 전에 경기장에서 팬들에게 인사할 예정이다.
“When I announced my difficult decision to leave Spurs in the summer, it was in Korea and I never got a proper chance to say goodbye to fans at the stadium,” Son said in a statement released by the club.
proper: 제대로 된
손흥민은 토트넘이 공개한 성명에서 “지난 여름 토트넘을 떠난다는 어려운 결정을 발표했을 때 한국에 있어 경기장에서 팬들에게 제대로 작별 인사를 할 기회가 없었다”고 말했다.
“Now I am so happy because I am going to come back to London on 9 December, for the Champions League match, and be able to tell the Spurs fans in person just how much their support and love over 10 years has meant to me and my family. It will be emotional, but it's important for me and the Club that this happens.”
emotional: 감상적인, 감정이 북받쳐 오르는
이어 “12월 9일 챔피언스리그 경기를 위해 런던에 다시 가게 되었고, 지난 10년간 나와 우리 가족에게 너무 큰 의미였던 팬들의 사랑과 응원에 대해 직접 감사 인사를 전할 수 있어 너무 행복하다”고 밝혔다. 또 “분명 감정이 북받쳐 오를 것 같지만, 나와 구단에 꼭 필요한 순간”이라고 전했다.
