 Inkushi of Wonderdogs fame joins Daejeon Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks as an Asia Quota pick
Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 14:05
The image shared by the Daejeon Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks on Dec. 8 shows Jamiyanpurev Enkhsoyol. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Mongolian outside hitter Jamiyanpurev Enkhsoyol, also known as Inkushi, has joined the Daejeon Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks as an Asia Quota pick, the V League team announced on Monday.
 
Inkushi, who played for the Pilsung Wonderdogs at MBC’s volleyball-themed show “The Wonder Coach” this year, replaces the Red Sparks’ former Asia Quota pick Wipawee Srithong, who was sidelined in the 2025-26 season due to injury.
 

The Red Sparks cannot have both players in their squad, as the rules stipulate that V League teams can only add one foreign player from the Asia Quota, a system that allows teams to add an extra foreign player from selected Asian countries.
 
Inkushi’s contract marks the start of her professional career in Korea, which comes after her journey with the Wonderdogs on the “The Wonder Coach.” 
 
The show pitted the Wonderdogs, consisting of business team players, retired players and prospects or those who do not play for pro teams but have had a playing career, against seven teams, including three V League teams, under Korean volleyball legend-turned-head-coach Kim Yeon-koung, with the goal of making the squad an eighth pro team in the V League on the condition that the team wins more than four matches.
 
The Wonderdogs struggled in the early stages, but managed to win five matches partly thanks to Inkushi, who played an integral role on the offense throughout the run. She also played when the Wonderdogs beat the Red Sparks 3-1 during the show. 
 
The Wonderdogs, meanwhile, have yet to come to be a pro team, but Inkushi, 20, can now pursue her first pro career in Korea. She came to Korea when she was in high school to play volleyball, and played for Mokpo Girls' Commercial High School and Mokpo Science University before joining the show. 
 
Inkushi will be eligible to make her V League debut once her visa is approved. The Red Sparks, sitting at the bottom of the seven-team table, play their next match against the Gwangju Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers in Gwangju on Friday.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
