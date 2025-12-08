 Nigerian government secures release of 100 kidnapped schoolchildren, Channels TV reports
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Nigerian government secures release of 100 kidnapped schoolchildren, Channels TV reports

Published: 08 Dec. 2025, 08:30
The entrance of the closed Father O'Connell Science College in Minna, Niger State, Nigeria, Dec. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The entrance of the closed Father O'Connell Science College in Minna, Niger State, Nigeria, Dec. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Nigeria's government has secured the release of 100 schoolchildren who were abducted last month in Niger State in one of the country's worst mass kidnappings to date, local broadcaster Channels Television reported Sunday.
 
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said 303 children and 12 school staff were kidnapped on Nov. 21 by gunmen at St. Mary's Catholic boarding school in Papiri, a hamlet in Niger State.
 

Related Article

 
Fifty pupils managed to escape in the following hours, but since then there had been no update on the whereabouts or conditions of the other children, some as young as six, and the missing school staff.
 
Channels Television did not immediately provide details about the release.
 
The CAN and Niger State authorities said they were not officially notified of the release of the children.
 
The Nigerian government did not immediately comment.
 
A woman prays during an evening Mass at St. Michael Cathedral on Bosso Road in Minna, Niger State, Nigeria, Dec. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A woman prays during an evening Mass at St. Michael Cathedral on Bosso Road in Minna, Niger State, Nigeria, Dec. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
"We are not officially aware and have not been duly notified by the federal government. We hope and pray it’s true and will be looking forward to when the remaining will be released," said Daniel Atori, spokesperson for the head of CAN in Niger State.
 
The school attack put a spotlight on the persistent insecurity in Nigeria more than 10 years after the Chibok mass abductions, at a time when the country is under scrutiny from U.S. President Donald Trump over its alleged ill-treatment of Christians.
 
Earlier on Sunday, a U.S. congressional delegation met with Nigeria's national security adviser Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja, where "discussions focused on counterterrorism cooperation, regional stability and strengthening the Nigeria-U. S. security partnership," Ribadu said.

Reuters
tags Nigeria

More in World

The Kremlin praises new U.S. security strategy as Russian strikes kill 4 in Ukraine

Nigerian government secures release of 100 kidnapped schoolchildren, Channels TV reports

Hong Kong votes in legislative election after deadly fire

Chinese jets direct fire-control radar at Japanese aircraft near Okinawa, says Japan

At least 23 people dead after fire in India's Goa state, chief minister says

Related Stories

Netherlands returns 119 looted artifacts known as Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Boko Haram militants kill 9 people and injure 4 in northeastern Nigeria, authorities say

Nigerian drug lord nabbed for scamming Koreans into smuggling drugs

Two abducted Koreans freed in Nigeria

Trump threatens U.S. military action in Nigeria over treatment of Christians
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)