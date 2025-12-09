 Korea, Vietnam to hold trade remedy meeting, discuss steel import restrictions
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 08:37
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources headquarters in the city of Sejong is pictured in this undated file photo. [YONHAP]

Korea and Vietnam were set to hold the 10th meeting of their joint trade remedy committee Tuesday to discuss pending trade issues between the two countries, including the latter's restrictions on Korean steel products, Seoul's industry ministry said.
 
In the meeting, set to take place in Vietnam's Da Nan g, the two sides will share changes in their trade policies and ongoing import control measures, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

In particular, Seoul officials plan to call on Vietnam to take a "prudent" approach when determining whether to impose antidumping tariffs on Korean steel products, considering the close economic ties between the two countries and the contributions of these products to the Vietnamese economy, the ministry said.
 
Vietnam is currently imposing restrictions on four types of Korean steel products, including high-value products.
 

Yonhap
tags korea vietnam trade steel

