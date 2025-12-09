 Korean firms hope to attract over $1.6B in foreign investment: Ministry
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korean firms hope to attract over $1.6B in foreign investment: Ministry

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 11:08
Apartments are seen from Mount Namsan in central Seoul on Nov. 24. [NEWS1]

Apartments are seen from Mount Namsan in central Seoul on Nov. 24. [NEWS1]

 
The government has identified demand from local companies for over $1.6 billion in foreign investments, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday, citing its recent meeting with 51 domestic firms that have already received foreign investments.
 
The 51 companies said they are hoping to attract a combined $1.68 billion worth of foreign investments, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

 
In detail, 41 manufacturing firms reported demand worth a combined $1.58 billion, while seven information and communications technology companies said they wish to attract a combined $40 million in foreign investment. The remaining $60 million investment demand came from logistics, health care service firms and others.
 
"We will strengthen customized support and boldly improve unreasonable regulations to ensure that regional companies that received foreign investment can steadily grow and settle down," a ministry official said.

Yonhap
tags foreign investment company manufacturing firm

More in Economy

Korean firms hope to attract over $1.6B in foreign investment: Ministry

Korea, Vietnam to hold trade remedy meeting, discuss steel import restrictions

Korean households put far more wealth in nonfinancial assets than U.S., Japan or Britain

Nonfinancial assets make up 65% of household portfolios

Finance minister calls for preparations to execute 2026 budget to prop up economy

Related Stories

Lee touts importance of 'small but strong' businesses at roundtable

Lack of foreign laborers leaves manufacturers shorthanded

FDI pledges to Korea hit $17 billion in first half of 2023

Korea's manufacturing sector slumps to 25 years low

Eenie meenie miney mo
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)