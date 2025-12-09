Gov't allocates 75% of 2026 state budget to first half of year

The Finance Ministry said Tuesday it will front-load 75 percent of next year's expenditure budget in the first half in a move to spur innovation and support economic recovery.The Cabinet approved a plan to execute 468.3 trillion won ($318.26 billion) out of the 624.8 trillion won annual spending in the January to June period, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.The expenditure covers the general and special accounts and excludes government funds.The spending will focus on supporting a technology-driven, "ultra-innovation" economy, strengthening the social safety framework, enhancing public safety and advancing diplomacy and security that prioritize national interest, the ministry added.Since 2023, the government has maintained a first-half allocation ratio of 75 percent.Yonhap