 Korea participates in G7 finance ministerial meeting to discuss supply chains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Korea participates in G7 finance ministerial meeting to discuss supply chains

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 11:36
Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, right, attends a G7 finance ministerial meeting held virtually on Dec. 8. [NEWS1]

Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, right, attends a G7 finance ministerial meeting held virtually on Dec. 8. [NEWS1]

 
Korea has taken part in the G7 finance ministerial meeting as an observer member to discuss major economies' export control measures and critical mineral supply chains, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
 
Finance Minister Koo Yoon-cheol participated in the virtual meeting held with ministers of the G7 member nations and other invited countries, including Australia, India and Mexico, to exchange views on the impact of global supply chain uncertainties stemming from export restrictions on rare earths and ways to stabilize critical mineral supply chains, according to the ministry.
 

Related Article

 
It marked the second time Koo participated in a G7 meeting at the invitation of this year's host nation of Canada, following the previous gathering held on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in October.
 
The ministry said Koo shared Korea's efforts to diversify its supply chains and push for joint resources exploration and development projects with countries with abundant resources.
 
He said Korea will actively cooperate with the international community for supply chain stabilization as a "credible" partner, the ministry added.

Yonhap
tags G7 finance ministerial meeting Koo Yoon-cheol

More in Finance

Korea participates in G7 finance ministerial meeting to discuss supply chains

Finance ministry to launch task force to address weaker won, stabilize FX market

Kospi opens lower ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

Foreign homebuyers to be required to submit funding plans when reporting transactions

Korean households put far more wealth in nonfinancial assets than U.S., Japan or Britain

Related Stories

Finance minister calls for preparations to execute 2026 budget to prop up economy

Finance chief urges petrochemical firms to speed up self-restructuring

Koo Ja-cheol talks future of Korean football in AFC headquarters visit

Finance minister vows all-out efforts to curb food-related inflation

Finance chief to depart for Washington to attend G20, IMF, World Bank meetings
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)