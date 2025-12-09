 Kospi opens lower ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 10:11
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 9. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 9. [YONHAP]

 
Shares started a tad lower Tuesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting decision.
 
The benchmark Kospi lost 15.16 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,139.69 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
On Wall Street on Monday, U.S. stocks closed in negative territory ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.45 percent, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.14 percent.
 
In Seoul, major shares started bearish.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.55 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix declined 1.3 percent.
 
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor retreated 3.33 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution decreased 0.55 percent.
 
Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace, however, rose 0.75 percent, and Samyang Foods, best known for the Buldak spicy ramyeon series, added 0.85 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,469.4 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.17 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,466.9 won.

Yonhap
tags kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

Foreign homebuyers to be required to submit funding plans when reporting transactions

Korean households put far more wealth in nonfinancial assets than U.S., Japan or Britain

Kospi closes sharply higher ahead U.S. rate-setting meeting

Hana Financial opens two new branches in India

Related Stories

Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release

Seoul shares close lower after profit-taking and Powell's comments

Seoul shares close tad higher amid lack of momentum

Seoul shares close nearly flat with mixed sector performance
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)