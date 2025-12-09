Kospi opens lower ahead of U.S. Fed meeting

Shares started a tad lower Tuesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting decision.The benchmark Kospi lost 15.16 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,139.69 in the first 15 minutes of trading.On Wall Street on Monday, U.S. stocks closed in negative territory ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.45 percent, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.14 percent.In Seoul, major shares started bearish.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.55 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix declined 1.3 percent.Top carmaker Hyundai Motor retreated 3.33 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution decreased 0.55 percent.Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace, however, rose 0.75 percent, and Samyang Foods, best known for the Buldak spicy ramyeon series, added 0.85 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,469.4 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.17 percent from the previous session's 3:30 p.m. quote of 1,466.9 won.Yonhap