 Hana donates environmentally friendly vehicles to assisted living residences
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 15:02
Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, right, poses for a photo with Kim Sung-yi, president of the Korea National Council on Social Welfare, during a vehicle donation ceremony at the group’s headquarters in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Dec. 8. Hana Financial donated environmentally friendly vehicles to 10 assisted living residences to improve transportation access and welfare services. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group has donated environmentally friendly electric vehicles and compact cars to 10 assisted living residences on Monday.
 
The company said Tuesday that the donations were made to facilities located on the outskirts of urban areas, with the aim of improving transportation convenience for their residents.
 

Hana Financial selected facilities under the criteria of Article 58 on the Act on Welfare of Persons with Disabilities: they must have received a minimum C-grade in official evaluations, been in operation for at least three years, require vehicle replacement due to aging and must not have received similar support from other corporates or municipal governments within the past five years.
 
The number of residents, proportion of individuals with severe disabilities and facility locations were also considered.
 
The final decision was made by a panel of academic and disability welfare experts which included on-site inspections.
 
“We hope that the vehicles will allow residents in assisted living to enjoy their daily lives without experiencing discomfort,” Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said. “The company will continue to offer support to build an inclusive society where people with disabilities can participate equally in fields like education, employment and health care.”
 
Other disability support initiatives that Hana Financial participates in include renovating 15 assisted care facilities and establishing 18 child care centers for children with disabilities nationwide.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
