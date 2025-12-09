Hyundai Motor Group donates 35 billion won in year-end contribution

Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it has donated 35 billion won ($23.8 million) as part of its year-end giving.The contribution was delivered to the Community Chest of Korea for the charity group's annual "Hope 2026 Giving Campaign," the company said.Hyundai Motor Group said it has participated in the year-end fundraising drive since 2003, donating a cumulative 464 billion won over the past two decades.The company also runs several outreach programs, including its "Gift Car" initiative, which provides vehicles to underprivileged children's sports teams, in collaboration with the Community Chest of Korea.Yonhap