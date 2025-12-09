Kia launches global promotional campaign for upcoming FIFA World Cup

Kia, Korea's second-largest carmaker, said on Tuesday that it has launched a global promotional campaign for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.the theme of “Inspiration Connects Us All,” the new campaign highlights the company's commitment to promoting unity not only between Kia and its customers but among people around the world during the quadrennial global sporting event, according to Kia.One of the main events of the campaign is the Kia Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC), in which 104 children aged between 10 and 14 from around the world will be selected to deliver the official match ball to World Cup referees before each match.As part of the OMBC program, Kia unveiled three teaser videos featuring its global ambassador Thierry Henry.Kia said 17 display themes featuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be offered in the run-up to the opening of the tournament, allowing Kia owners to experience the atmosphere of the football event while driving.Kia has been an official sponsor of FIFA since 2007. It will provide transportation, autonomous driving technologies and future mobility services at FIFA's global events and tournaments until 2030.The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 next year, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.Yonhap