Paralyzed former judoka Jeong Deok-hwan wins top prize at HD Hyundai Honor Awards ceremony
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 16:22
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
A former national judo athlete who became paralyzed in an injury and has spent over 40 years helping people with disabilities live independently won the grand prize in the third HD Hyundai Honor Awards on Tuesday.
Jeong Deok-hwan, founder of the Eden Welfare Foundation, will receive 150 million won ($102,000) as the top honoree in HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation’s annual HD Hyundai Honor Awards, HD Hyundai said. The awards were created in 2023 to recognize people and organizations that help those in isolated and socially marginalized groups.
Jeong is credited with creating 1,303 jobs for people with disabilities so far, including at a vocational rehabilitation center run by the Eden Welfare Foundation. He also runs staff dormitories to support an ecosystem that links hiring with settlement and job continuity.
In 2008, he pushed for a law requiring public institutions to prioritize products made by people with severe disabilities, and in 2019, he led a campaign to promote environmentally friendly goods produced by marginalized groups.
"I will keep working to change perceptions so disability never becomes a weakness or a barrier, and I will dedicate my life to helping people with disabilities stand on their own," Jeong said through HD Hyundai's press release. He plans to use the prize money to fund job-creation programs.
Father Kim Ha-jong, founder of Anna’s House, which provides meals and counseling for the homeless and runaway youth, received the runner-up prize for the individual category.
The Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation, which offers treatment and support for adolescents with cancer or rare diseases, and the Raphael Clinic, a volunteer medical group for migrant workers, refugees and multicultural families, also received awards.
The ceremony took place at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi. HD Hyundai executives, including Chairman Chung Ki-sun and HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation Chairman Kwon Oh-gap, were present.
“Our society grows warmer and stronger thanks to the dedication of these hidden heroes. The foundation will continue to honor their spirit and work to create a more caring society," Kwon said.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)