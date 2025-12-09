Samsung takes on Finland's Oura in smart ring patent dispute
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 07:00
Samsung Electronics and Finnish health tech company Oura, the global leader in smart rings, are locked in an intensifying patent dispute, as the Korean tech giant seeks to expand its Galaxy ecosystem through a broader range of wearable devices.
Samsung filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Dec. 1, accusing Oura of patent infringement and seeking damages and an injunction. The patent in question covers a system that analyzes a user’s activity and health data collected through a smart ring to deliver personalized daily fitness goals and recommendations.
The move comes in response to Oura’s own complaint filed last month with the U.S. International Trade Commission requesting a sales ban against Samsung. Prior to the launch of its Galaxy Ring, Samsung had already filed a pre-emptive noninfringement suit, asserting that it did not violate Oura’s patents — a legal maneuver intended to block potential claims before they emerged.
Founded in 2013, Oura commands roughly 60 percent of the global smart ring market and was valued at $5.2 billion as of last year. Known for its predictive health algorithms and weeklong battery life, Oura has built its reputation on data from over 70,000 users worldwide.
Unlike lawsuits involving nonpracticing entities, or so-called patent trolls, the industry views the Samsung-Oura dispute as a high-stakes battle over technological dominance in the smart wearables space.
Separately, Samsung is reportedly reassessing its strategy for the Galaxy Ring, after the initial buzz at its unveiling in July led to rapid preorder sellouts in countries including China, the United States and Britain — only to fizzle out due to subsequent underwhelming sales.
According to industry sources, the Galaxy Ring 2 is not expected to be unveiled at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco in February 2026. Despite the setback, the company is unlikely to abandon the form factor entirely. Smart rings, due to their characteristics of being more compact and body-adjacent than smartphones or smartwatches, offer unique advantages in health data tracking. However, challenges remain, including short battery life, bulky design and limited functionality.
As part of its broader wearable strategy, Samsung is also exploring integration between the Galaxy Ring and its newly released Galaxy XR extended reality headset. Tech outlet Android Authority recently discovered code in the Galaxy Ring’s companion app indicating potential compatibility with Android-based extended reality devices — hinting at a future where users could control headsets and interact with immersive content using their smart rings.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK HAE-LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)