Users of Coupang drop by over 1.8 million after data leak: Data

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 09:44
The Coupang logo is seen on the e-commerce company's delivery truck parked at Coupang's logistics center in Seoul on Dec. 8. [YONHAP]

Daily active users (DAUs) of e-commerce giant Coupang dropped significantly following its massive security breach, industry data showed Monday.
 
Coupang's DAUs had stood at 16.17 million as of Friday, down more than 1.81 million from a record 17.98 million tallied four days ago, according to the data from IGAWorks, a market tracker.
 

The number of daily users had risen for three consecutive days after Coupang announced on Nov. 29 that personal information of some 33.7 million customer accounts had been breached, before turning downward Tuesday.
 
Industry insiders said the sharp decline may signal that customers are beginning to leave the platform.
 
In contrast, Coupang's local competitors saw their user numbers rise following the massive data breach.
 
DAUs of Gmarket increased by 250,416 the day after Coupang disclosed the leak, the data showed.
 
Other e-commerce platforms, such as Naver and 11Street, also saw slight increases in user activity in December, though exact figures for the two platforms were not available.

