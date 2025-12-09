Korail-SR merger must not lead to inefficiency (KOR)

The government plans to integrate the high-speed KTX and Super Rapid Train (SRT) rail systems by the end of next year. Beginning in March, KTX trains will run to Suseo Station and SRT trains to Seoul Station as part of a cross-operation arrangement, with full integration of scheduling and operations to follow in the second half of the year. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced the roadmap on Monday, saying the merger would expand public convenience by increasing the number of high-speed services. The integration of Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail), which operates the KTX, and SR, which operates the SRT, was a campaign pledge of President Lee Jae Myung and is part of a wider restructuring of public institutions. Both the railway union and Korail have also advocated integration, arguing that separated operations create more than 40 billion won ($27 million) in duplicated annual costs and inconvenience to passengers.Seat shortages, especially on SRT routes, have been the biggest driver of the accelerated push. According to Korail, full integration of trainsets and schedules would allow operators to add roughly 16,000 seats per day through improved efficiency. Streamlining safety-management systems is another reason cited by those who support the merger.Although the government expects greater convenience for passengers, there are serious concerns. When the SRT service began in 2016, it ended Korail's monopoly and introduced competition to the market. SRT fares averaged 10 percent lower than those of the KTX, and passengers gained alternatives during railway strikes. Korail has said it is considering a 10 percent discount on KTX fares after the merger, but no one knows what the fare policy will look like once it regains monopolistic control. Without additional trains and upgrades to bottleneck sections such as the Pyeongtaek–Osong and Gwangmyeong–Susaek stretches, the plan to expand service frequency and secure more seats may face structural limits. Some also argue that because Korail already oversees traffic control, track maintenance and rolling-stock repair for both services, the merger will not meaningfully improve safety.Land Minister Kim Yun-duk said the government will pursue the merger as a way to strengthen the competitiveness of Korea’s rail industry. But integration aimed at achieving economies of scale must not devolve into inefficiency, bloated management or deteriorating service quality due to reinforced monopoly power. The government needs a thorough public discussion and a careful approach. A rushed merger carried out simply for the sake of integration could strengthen the railway union’s influence rather than improve public service, leaving passengers to bear the cost.정부가 고속철도인 KTX와 SRT의 단계적 통합을 내년 말까지 추진하기로 했다. 우선 내년 3월부터 서울역에 SRT를, 수서역에 KTX를 투입하는 KTX·SRT 교차 운행을 시작한 뒤 내년 하반기부터는 통합 편성·운영에 나선다. 국토교통부는 어제 이런 내용의 고속철도 통합 로드맵을 발표했다. 통합을 통해 고속철도 운행 횟수를 늘리는 등 국민 편의를 확대하겠다는 구상이다. KTX를 운영하는 한국철도공사(코레일)와 SRT 운영사인 SR의 통합은 이재명 대통령의 공약이다. 공공기관 통폐합과 구조개편 작업의 일환이기도 하다. 철도노조와 코레일도 통합을 주장해 왔다. 고속철도 분리 운영 체제로 인해 연간 400억원이 넘는 중복 비용이 발생하고, 철도 서비스 이원화로 승객 불편이 커진 만큼 통합을 통해 효율성을 확보해야 한다는 것이다.무엇보다 고속철도 통합에 속도가 붙은 건 만성적인 좌석 부족 때문이다. 특히 SRT의 좌석 부족 사태는 심각한 수준이다. 코레일의 추산에 따르면 KTX와 SRT의 통합으로 하루 1만6000석을 추가로 공급할 수 있을 전망이다. 게다가 안전관리 체계 일원화를 통한 안전성 강화도 통합을 주장하는 주요 근거 중 하나다.정부의 예상대로라면 국민 편익을 제고하는 효과가 기대되지만 우려스러운 부분도 많다. 2016년 SRT 운행이 시작되며 코레일이 독점하던 철도 서비스 시장은 경쟁 체제로 바뀌었다. SRT 운임이 KTX보다 평균 10% 저렴해진 데다 철도노조 파업에도 대체 서비스를 선택할 수 있게 돼 소비자의 선택권이 넓어졌다. 코레일은 통합 이후 KTX 운임을 10% 할인하는 방안을 검토한다고 밝혔지만, 독점 체제에서 가격결정권을 쥐게 되면 어찌 될지 알 수 없다. 열차 추가 도입과 병목 구간(평택~오송, 광명~수색) 해소 등이 이뤄지지 않으면 고속철 운행 횟수 확대를 통한 추가 좌석 공급에도 한계가 있을 수밖에 없다. 또한 현재도 관제와 선로 유지 보수 및 차량 정비를 코레일이 모두 담당하는 상황에서 양사 통합으로 안전 문제가 획기적으로 개선될 여지도 많지 않다.김윤덕 국토부 장관은 “한국 철도산업 경쟁력을 높이는 방안으로 통합을 추진할 것”이라고 했지만 로드맵에서 통합 이후 청사진을 찾기는 어려웠다. 추진 과정에서 공청회 한 번도 열리지 않은 것도 문제다. 규모의 경제를 위한 고속철도 통합이 독점체제 강화에 따른 비효율과 방만 경영 심화, 서비스 질 저하로 이어지지 않게 하려면 제대로 된 공론화 과정을 거쳐 신중하게 진행해야 한다. 통합 자체를 목적으로 삼아 졸속 추진한다면 철도노조의 압박에 떠밀려 노조의 영향력만 키워주는 결과를 낳을 뿐이다. 그리고 그 피해는 고스란히 국민의 몫으로 돌아가게 되는 것을 잊지 말아야 한다.